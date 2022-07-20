Low-security pod for inmates with good conduct opens at jail in Helena

Lewis and Clark County Detention Center’s new Pod D is a self-sustaining terrarium, where inmates can grow side by side with less supervision.

On Sunday, the county jail in Helena opened its low-security Pod D for inmates with clear conduct records. The pod is part of a renovation project at the detention center.

“It’s a privilege to have low-security. Those in Pod D are selected by detention officers,” said Sheriff Leo Dutton. “It prepares them to be good citizens when they get out. If they break the rules, they get moved to higher-security, and to get back, they need 30 days of clear conduct.”

“It is a new style, one of positive reinforcement,” added Lt. Troy Christensen.

Pod D is a large, open-room concept with bunk beds on the walls and soon-to-be introduced lockable personal bins under each inmate’s bed. It has its own restrooms and can fit up to 40 people in total but is not at capacity currently.

There is more freedom and socialization for the inmates here.

Some inmates were watching television Wednesday afternoon. Others sat at two round tables, playing spades pinochle. Some were joking with detention officers.

Many were sipping warm coffee out of mugs. The inmates get brewed coffee on Saturdays, Sundays and special occasions, but they often have access to hot water for things like instant coffee or ramen noodles.

“There’s more visitation as well. I get to see my girl (partner) four days a week instead of two like I was before coming here,” said one inmate, who was winning at pinochle.

Another inmate at the pinochle table said some of his friends in detention centers have died by suicide. If something like Pod D were available to them, he thinks they would still be alive.

A noticeable difference between Pod D and other pods is the unfrosted windows. The trees and sunshine are visible to inmates as a reminder that there is a world outside to rehabilitate into. They get to go outside every day in Pod D.

Inmates noted access to better mattresses, television, headphones for the television, tablets, later curfews, better meals, and a Bowflex as incentives for good behavior to stay in Pod D.

“(Pod D) is amazing. It points us in the right direction and encourages us to keep doing the right thing,” said an inmate playing spades.

There is a detention officer in Pod D from morning until midnight. After that, most of the supervision is from nightly checks and cameras. This helps with the inmate-to-officer ratio, allowing inmates who need more supervision in higher-security levels to receive it. It helps with staffing shortages as well.

“The opening of Pod D allows us to drop the warrant threshold limit, so we have more capacity to bring in people with older warrants now,” said Capt. Bradley Bragg.

Billings and Bozeman have also introduced this model to their detention centers.

“Picture a classroom and the teacher is trying to teach from the outside. That’s what the higher-security levels are like,” said Dutton. “(In Pod D), the teacher is on the inside, providing direct supervision.”