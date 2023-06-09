Of the 102 registered sex offenders within Helena city limits checked by local law enforcement officers, 96 were in compliance, two were non-compliant, four offenders are pending and "will need further investigation as to their whereabouts," according to a Helena Police Department report sent out Friday.

"Officers are working with the Lewis & Clark County Attorney’s Office to determine the next steps for the two offenders found out of compliance," according to the HPD statement accompanying the report.

On June 6, members of five law enforcement agencies, HPD, U.S. Marshals Service District of Montana, Montana Department of Corrections Adult Probation and Parole, Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigations, and U.S. Probation and Parole District of Montana, joined forces to ensure sex offenders registered in the city limits of Helena are living in compliance with their court ordered restrictions.

Law enforcement officers worked in small teams and "made every effort to contact each registered sexual offender living within the city limits of Helena," the statement reads.

The operation was funded by the U.S. Marshals Service, and it was performed as a supplement to the sexual and violent offender monitoring programs executed year-round by HPD.

Offenders found out of compliance can be charged with the violation, or they are taken into custody and their release is revoked.

"The Helena Police Department wants to thank these agencies for assisting them in this annual compliance check," the department said in the statement.

According to the Montana Sexual and Violent Offenders Registry, Lewis and Clark County has the fourth-highest number of registered sexual and violent offenders with 477.

Yellowstone, Cascade and Missoula counties top the state list with 1,490, 768 and 724.