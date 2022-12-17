Local law enforcement agencies get new officers in graduation

Local law enforcement agencies added more members to their ranks this week as the state held graduation ceremonies for 56 new officers from the Montana Law Enforcement Academy who will serve in 30 agencies across the state.

The Helena Police Department added Zachary McMillen, Timothy Smith and Jacob Hamilton. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office welcomed Greg Tellez.

The Helena police officers will begin their field training with an officer, officials said, adding this brings the department nearer to its goal of 53 officers.

The services were Tuesday at the Helena Civic Center. The Montana Law Enforcement Academy is part of the Montana Department of Justice. MLEA provides basic and advanced training for state, county, city and tribal law enforcement officers throughout the state.

The Lewis and Clark Sheriff’s Office said Tellez received an award from the academy for highest score in firearms proficiency.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said Tellez’s goal is to be a sworn deputy. He was hired as a detention officer.

“We did tell him the best way to get hired for patrol is to do a great job in detention,” Dutton said in a text. “He took that advice to heart and has done a very good job as a detention officer.”

He said the department was excited and happy to have him “and look forward to his exciting career.”

“We expect him to make us better,” Dutton said.

He said the department is in the process of hiring more detention officers. "We are down a couple in patrol, but several are in the background stage of being hired," he said in a text.

A probationary patrol deputy starts at about $30.37 per hour ($63,169 a year, based on a 40-hour week). A detention officer starts at $20.93 per hour ($43,523 a year, based on a 40-hour week), Dutton said.

He said the department will be short 10 officers in detention.

Helena Police Chief Brett Petty said the addition of recent MLEA graduates puts the number of sworn officers at 48. Petty said the most-recent graduates will not be independent patrol officers until they complete the 14-week field training program.

He said he will be swearing in three more officers next week that will be attending the January MLEA Basic Academy.

“After this, we will only be two officers down from the 53 sworn total that we have,” Petty said in an email. He said applicant testing is slated for January and February.

“We have made great strides this year to get our staffing back to the 53 officers total,” he said, adding that on Jan. 1, 2022, the department was down eight officers.

“I am anticipating we will get back to where we need to be by mid-2023,” he said.

Petty said it does not take into account the months of training necessary to get them ready to be out in the community as an independent patrol officer.

“We look forward to the new year of getting our new officers trained and having the department staffed at full capacity,” he said.

He said a new officer starts off at $29.19 an hour ($60,715 a year, based on a 40-hour week). He said those with previous experience, such as military or college, will move up to a different step after successful completion of the field training program. Depending on these prior experiences or degrees, the officer could move up to $32.64 an hour ($67,891 a year, based on a 40-hour week).

Attorney General Austin Knudsen on Tuesday presented the new officers with their diplomas and awards.

He said he was committed “to working with the graduates and their agencies to ensure they have the tools and resources needed to start turning the tide of the crime wave the state is facing.

Knudsen said he has made it a priority to get resources out of Helena and out to agencies around the state to keep their communities safe. He said he will continue to do so in the upcoming legislative session.