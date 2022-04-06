Lincoln teen arrested on suspicion of raping minor in public restroom

An 18-year-old Lincoln man has been charged with three felony counts of sexual intercourse without consent and one felony count of aggravated kidnapping after he allegedly raped a minor in a public restroom in Lincoln's Lambkins Park.

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office alleges Jack Edward Jones was in the restroom the morning of April 1 when the victim entered while on a walk.

The victim reportedly apologized for entering and attempted to exit the restroom when Jones allegedly grabbed the minor's wrist, drug the person back into the bathroom and assaulted the victim multiple times, according to the arresting deputy's affidavit.

The victim was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation and evidence collection. By April 4, a sheriff's office detective reviewed the case and made contact with the victim.

According to the affidavit, the victim's mother reported the suspect was an 18-year-old male. It is unclear in the arresting deputy's affidavit how Jones was identified.

Other deputies and Lincoln High School staff informed the detective that Jones was not in the area.

He was eventually located in Great Falls and agreed to meet with the detective in Helena April 5.

Jones claimed the victim asked to meet him in the bathroom, but failed to provide evidence of the communication.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

