Lincoln man accused of raping teen on camping trip

A 46-year-old Lincoln man was arrested on suspicion of raping a 15-year-old girl during a camping trip at Canyon Ferry Reservoir.

Jared Wade Moles is charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent and felony sexual assault.

On July 25, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office deputies took a report of a sexual assault on a minor. The complainant was an adult woman who said her child had been molested on a camping trip. The complainant said the victim's younger sibling had called her to ask for help picking them up due to an emergency. Both the victim and the sibling had told the parent that the victim had been sexually assaulted.

The victim told police that she woke up in the middle of the night to a cold touch. She said it was the defendant touching her sexually in her sleep. The victim was reportedly afraid and decided to pretend to be sleeping.

The complainant said she had spoken with others at the campground who said the defendant admitted to touching the victim sexually and said he was "out of it." The defendant was reportedly suicidal over the incident and was taken to St. Peter's Health.

On July 27, the detective interviewed the defendant's wife. She said her husband admitted to touching the girl sexually, and that he mistook the girl for his wife.