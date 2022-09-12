Lewis and Clark County justice of the peace candidate pleads guilty to DUI

Lewis and Clark County justice of the peace candidate Shawn White Wolf of Helena has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol, his first offense.
White Wolf was arrested by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper after being pulled over near the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and Crossroads Parkway just outside of Helena around 1:30 a.m. April 22, according to documents filed in Lewis and Clark County Justice Court.
In August, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 180 days suspended. He was also fined $1,000 plus a $85 surcharge with $400 suspended, for a total of $685.
White Wolf was required to enroll in PRIME For Life. This course has three phases: assessment, course and treatment (ACT). In the assessment phase, the person will be evaluated by a licensed addiction counselor to see if they are chemically dependent. During the course phase, the person will receive 12 hours of education regarding Montana law. Lastly, the level of treatment is dependent on the chemical dependency level in the assessment.
White Wolf is not to enter bars or casinos except for employment and is not to have alcohol or drugs, unless prescribed, according to court records.
He sent the following statement to the Independent Record Sept. 9:
"First, I sincerely apologize to the community for my poor decision. I had been downtown at a local restaurant/bar visiting with friends who I hadn't seen since before the Covid lockdowns. The next thing I knew, I was sitting in jail. It was indeed a wake-up call. Since the incident, I have duly remained sober and worked very hard to follow court orders. I do have to say I have first-hand hand knowledge and am up-to-date with our justice system now. And it's because of this that I have a much different view of its purpose, its strengths and weaknesses, and the complexity of the current situation our community faces. I thought very thoroughly about ending my campaign or not after this incident. I concluded that ending my campaign would be another bad decision. I spent one night in jail. However, I have spent more than two decades participating in community meetings, gatherings and on many boards. The lesson here is not to give up just because I stumbled and fell. I am well prepared to lose this election. It is most certainly a consequence of my actions. Should the voters choose to elect me, I will enter this office prepared to bring forth a list of proposals that I believe will improve our justice system and the safety of our community overall.”
