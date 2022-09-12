Lewis and Clark County justice of the peace candidate pleads guilty to DUI

"First, I sincerely apologize to the community for my poor decision. I had been downtown at a local restaurant/bar visiting with friends who I hadn't seen since before the Covid lockdowns. The next thing I knew, I was sitting in jail. It was indeed a wake-up call. Since the incident, I have duly remained sober and worked very hard to follow court orders. I do have to say I have first-hand hand knowledge and am up-to-date with our justice system now. And it's because of this that I have a much different view of its purpose, its strengths and weaknesses, and the complexity of the current situation our community faces. I thought very thoroughly about ending my campaign or not after this incident. I concluded that ending my campaign would be another bad decision. I spent one night in jail. However, I have spent more than two decades participating in community meetings, gatherings and on many boards. The lesson here is not to give up just because I stumbled and fell. I am well prepared to lose this election. It is most certainly a consequence of my actions. Should the voters choose to elect me, I will enter this office prepared to bring forth a list of proposals that I believe will improve our justice system and the safety of our community overall.”