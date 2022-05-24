Lewis and Clark County justice of the peace candidate charged with DUI

Lewis and Clark County justice of the peace candidate Shawn White Wolf of Helena was arrested last month for allegedly operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

In a phone interview Tuesday, White Wolf declined to comment but said he intends to continue his bid for justice of the peace.

According to documents filed in Lewis and Clark County Justice Court, White Wolf was driving a silver Chevrolet Impala near the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and Crossroads Parkway just outside of Helena around 1:30 a.m. April 22 when he was arrested by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

The arresting trooper reported a preliminary breath test showed White Wolf had a breath alcohol content of 0.150%.

He was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs (first offense).

White Wolf has pleaded not guilty and requested a public defender.

He was released on his own recognizance and barred from consuming drugs and alcohol and entering bars and casinos.

He has an omnibus hearing in front of Justice of the Peace Mark Piskolich scheduled for May 31.

White Wolf's opponent in the upcoming election for justice of the peace is incumbent Michael Swingley.

White Wolf has also served as a member and chair of the Helena Citizens Council and unsuccessfully ran for Helena City Commission in 2015, U.S. Congress in 2013, and the Montana House of Representatives in 2010 and 2008.

Love 0 Funny 3 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.