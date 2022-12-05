Lewis and Clark County Detention Center looks for solutions after rise in suicides

Need help? If you are struggling and need help, dial 9-8-8 for Montana’s Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline.

Lewis and Clark County Detention Center is trying to balance humanity and safety following a recent increase in deaths by suicide among inmates.

Sheriff Leo Dutton noted suicides at LCCDC have occurred in that past, but that even one death by suicide is too many.

“It is the individual's behavior that results in us putting them in jail, not us,” said Dutton. “We run a compassionate and efficient detention center that is fair and equal to all. We don’t have men and women together, we don’t have people convicted of trial crimes with the general jail population, we do a lot to keep accused people safe.”

Three inmates have died by suicide, and at least one inmate attempted suicide in less than two years at LCCDC.

Inmate Benjamin Halverson died by suicide on Sept. 18, 2021. Inmate Delain Valenzuela Davis died by suicide on Oct. 24, 2021. The cause of death for both was ruled as asphyxiation due to hanging with no criminal charges filed at their coroner's inquests.

Inmate Christopher Kruse was found hanging on Sept. 13, 2022, and died from his injuries on Sept. 29, 2022, Dutton said. Officials believe his death was also a suicide but the coroner's inquest has not yet taken place.

When a death occurs at the jail, a third party is brought in to investigate the death to make sure there was no foul play. At the conclusion of the investigation is the coroner’s inquest, which is a formal inquiry by a coroner in front of the coroner’s jury into why and how someone died. This inquest is open to the public.

Detention Center Capt. Brad Bragg stated that the reporting method for suicides in jail is relatively private when someone dies by suicide because family and related parties need to be informed first. Officials don’t want to cause mass hysteria for anyone with loved ones in jail by announcing that there’s been a death in the jail without being able to disclose a name.

In the 11 years Bragg has worked at the detention center and the one year he’s been detention center captain, he says, this many back-to-back-suicide attempts and deaths was not normal.

“The first four or five years I was here, we didn’t have a single successful suicide,” said Bragg. “… Us having three in a 15-18 month period is slightly unusual.”

As part of a nearly $9 million renovation, the entire Law Enforcement Center was converted into a jail. Before this, the detention center was one floor and could hold around 80 inmates. However, it usually was overpopulated with over 100 inmates, according to previous Independent Record reporting.

The recent completion of the renovation made it so the jail now has 154 inmate beds with pods ranging from high risk to low risk. Suicides can happen in any pod, whether inmates are around other inmates or in isolation, and deaths affect both inmates and detention staff.

“After the first (suicide), I think we lost a couple of (detention officers). It just kind of affected them a little bit differently,” said Bragg. “... Once you go through it, it’s not for everyone. I’ve had times in my 11-year career where I’ve been in some tough situations where I wasn’t sure if I was going to come back the next day because you see stuff the rest of the public doesn’t, and no one can plan for that until they go through it.”

LCCDC follows the statewide Montana Jail Standards as guidelines for how to run the jail. The jail has gone from three to four detention officers on-duty to the minimum staffing of seven currently. The jail is down five detention officers out of the total 58 with six new officers in training. Training lasts between 12-14 weeks before an officer can do a solo shift.

These on-duty officers are required to do a full round of the jail every 30 minutes, checking on each inmate in their pod or cell and scanning to show they were there. Most of the suicides and attempts happen in between rounds.

Bragg stated that LCCDC received a grant to transition to Guardian RFID, a new, more advanced system for doing rounds. It will allow for photos, comments and notes, and provide a countdown to remind officers of round times. If an emergency does arise, an officer will be able to note right away why they were late to rounds.

Bragg stated that with a recent suicide attempt, two inmates stepped in right away to save a fellow inmate until detention officers arrived.

“You could tell just from talking with them that it affected them,” said Bragg. “We make sure in those situations that (the inmates) hear from us and the sheriff how grateful we are they stepped in and helped somebody in a time of need. We also make sure our mental health providers that are here in the facility that (the inmates) get directed immediately to that facility to start providing follow-up care.”

Funds for the in-facility mental health providers and case management providers were included in a levy that voters passed along with a bond to remodel the jail. Bragg stated the detention officers have a close relationship with the mental health providers. Every other week, mental health providers, detention officers, the medical team and court hold a meeting.

“We all get together as a group and identify certain behaviors and statements made by inmates that are concerning for both their safety, the safety of the facility, medical issues that we need to pay attention to,” said Bragg. “Anybody in that group can bring up any inmate in that facility to document their concerns and make sure we’re pushing that out to all our officers to pay attention to those specific areas.”

When inmates are first booked into LCCDC, they go through a pre-set list of booking questions that covers a wide variety of areas including gang affiliation, medical issues, mental health issues and more. This then goes into their inmate file, which is reviewed when needed, sometimes at the biweekly meetings.

Dutton is big on deputies and detention officers taking Crisis Intervention Training. It is a weeklong training that focuses on teaching how to identify someone in crisis and how to deescalate out of crisis.

“It’s a constant revolving effort because people get the job, they quit, you hire new ones and they haven’t had (CIT) training,” said Dutton. “Our goal is always to move towards 100% (for CIT) training. We’ll never give up on doing that.”

After an attempt or death from suicide, all officers get together to debrief to go over what went well, what could have gone better and proactive ways to prevent a similar incident. From one of the recent debriefs, the detention center identified an issue of not having a cutting device accessible in a timely manner when someone attempts suicide by hanging.

Detention center officers try not to have knives or sharp objects on them for their safety and the safety of others, so there’s a cutting device located in the control room for emergencies. However, during a recent suicide attempt, detention center officers rushed to the scene to provide care like they are trained to do, but in the rush, no one grabbed the cutter, and it cost extra time for someone to go back and get it.

“We identified a need and went out and got the clothing cutters that military and medical use for cutting clothes,” said Bragg. “We got 12 of those so each one of the post officers checks one out on duty so we have accountability for it and don’t have them just floating around the facility.”

There is no one answer as to why the suicide rate has risen at LCCDC in the past two years, but Dutton states that LCCDC is always looking to become safer and better.

“It goes back to the individual incarcerated in the detention center. The inmate has to meet us halfway, and you have to tell someone. We’re not mind readers,” said Dutton. “The idea that spontaneous thoughts of suicide don’t happen, I’m here to tell you they do, and that’s what we’re dealing with. There’s no real answer. It’s depression, it’s hopelessness, all those things, and it can happen in a matter of minutes or a day.”