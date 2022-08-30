Lawsuit filed over Broadwater County subdivision

The Upper Missouri Waterkeeper and several of its members have filed a complaint against Broadwater County and the state Department of Natural Resources and Conservation for approving a subdivision they claim is reliant on “exempt wells” for water.

The lawsuit, filed Friday in 1st Judicial District Court in Broadwater County, alleges the defendants failed to do their duty to consider impacts and protect water and land resources from unreasonable degradation under the Subdivision and Platting Act and the Montana Water Use Act.

At the center of the issue is Horse Creek Hills, a four-phase, 435-acre subdivision in Broadwater County on the eastern shore and directly upstream from Canyon Ferry Reservoir and Confederate Creek. The proposed site is a rural, predominantly agricultural landscape and borders both state and Bureau of Reclamation land, the plaintiffs said.

The development includes four subdivisions with a total of 39 residential lots and two commercial lots that are likely to become a gas station and convenience store, the Waterkeepers said in a news release.

The lots received Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) approval to use aggregated exempt wells.

The county approved the preliminary plat for the project proposed by 71 Ranch, based in Martinsdale, on July 28.

The other plaintiffs in the suit include Tanya and Toby Dundas, Sally and Bradley Dundas, Carole and Charles Plymale and Cody McDaniel. They own property either adjacent or near to the project site.

The co-plaintiffs said in a news release announcing the lawsuit the county has ignored overwhelming public opposition to Horse Creek Hills without taking a hard look at the negative impacts this subdivision will have on agricultural operations, water resources, local wildlife, and the livelihoods of Broadwater County residents.

“Our senior water rights, cattle operations, neighborhood roads, and quality of life will all bear the brunt of this subdivision if it goes forward,” Carole Plymale, a cattle rancher in Townsend, said in the email.

The 27-page complaint, which seeks judicial and declaratory relief, claims no entity has examined the potentially significant impacts of allowing dozens of new septic systems or how 46 exempt wells could dewater and degrade local water resources, despite longstanding concerns of water availability in Confederate Creek and nutrient pollution problems already in downstream Canyon Ferry Reservoir.

The plaintiffs ask the judge for an order to void the county’s approval of the project and the DNRC’s approval of 46 residential and aggregated exempt groundwater wells, saying the approval violates the Montana Constitution’s prohibition on unreasonable depletion of water resources.

They also ask the judge to find that Broadwater County’s reliance on DNRC’s incorrect interpretation of the Water Use Act was an abuse of discretion.

They also seek attorneys’ fees.