Lawsuit blames Helena lawmaker for psychotherapist's firing from Intermountain

A psychotherapist fired from Intermountain Children’s Home is suing the nonprofit agency and a state representative, saying the elected official made misleading statements that led to her termination.

In a lawsuit filed July 14 in Montana First Judicial District Court in Lewis and Clark County, plaintiff Courtney Rogaski says state Rep. Mary Caferro reported her to law enforcement after the plaintiff’s husband and Caferro had a heated telephone discussion July 3 about Caferro's campaign strategy.

The plaintiff, who had worked at Intermountain since late 2020, seeks a jury trial and monetary damages to be determined, including attorney fees and court costs.

Caferro, a Helena Democrat, is running for House District 82 against Republican Alden Tonkay in November. She is now representing House District 81. She did not return queries seeking comment.

Intermountain released a statement Monday.

“At Intermountain, we take the safety and privacy of our employees and the people we serve seriously,” it said. “Due to the nature of the claims and in the interest of protecting the privacy of those involved, we will not be commenting further at this time.”

Intermountain provides youth and family-based therapies, according to the lawsuit.

The name of Rogaski’s husband, Adam Mauro, is not listed in the lawsuit. In an email to the plaintiff's attorney Nicholas LeTang, Mauro said he had “loose contact” with Caferro over the phone for six months. He said he and his wife are Caferros' constituents, and he had first contacted the lawmaker over concerns about losing money for the Comprehensive School and Community Treatment (CSCT) program, which is a program his wife worked in.

CSCT is a mental health center service provided by public school districts. Mauro said Caferro told him she had family members in the program.

There were discussions about the couple working on Caferro’s campaign, the lawsuit states. It says Mauro and Caferro had several discussions and texts about the campaign, and they had been amicable until the July 3 discussion.

The suit says that on July 3, Mauro told Caferro during a 28-minute phone call he would vote for her opponent based on her legislative record and campaign strategy. Caferro said she no longer had time to talk, it says.

"Are you serious right now?" Mauro said, according to the lawsuit.

Caferro allegedly said she was.

According to the suit, Mauro replied “We’re f***ed. We’re f***ed," and then hung up the phone.

Rogaski, according to the lawsuit, was in another room. She was not wearing her hearing aids and did not hear the conversation, it says.

According to the suit, Caferro contacted Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton, who then contacted Rogaski’s husband.

The suit said Dutton also contacted Intermountain. Dutton on Tuesday said he only talked to Mauro and Caferro and never contacted Intermountain about the issue.

Dutton said he received a call from Caferro saying a man was using profane language toward her and she was uncomfortable with continuing with the conversation.

“I offered to talk to the person and ask them not to swear,” Dutton said, adding that he called and a male answered but refused to give his name.

“We had a civil conversation and I told him why I was calling,” Dutton said, adding he still does not know the man’s name.

“At the end of the conversation, which was good, I noted there had been no threats, just foul language,” he said.

The suit alleges Caferro called Intermountain as well.

It says Intermountain Deaconess Children’s Services fired Rogaski on July 12.

Rogaski told her attorney she had no prior write-ups before, and that her last performance review was “spectacular.”

According the dismissal letter provided to the Independent Record by the plaintiff, Intermountain said its investigation found several instances in which Rogaski's behavior interrupted the agency’s operations.

It said the July 3 phone call of actions taken either by her or with her consent was a principal concern, noting that Caferro is the guardian of a child receiving Intermountain services.

“These confrontational actions, by telephone call and text message, were ostensibly done based on that guardian’s position as a member of the Montana legislature, related to matters connected to your employment at Intermountain,” the letter says.

“You dispute that you interjected to say anything to this guardian during the call, but you have been clear that you were present when the call occurred. The call involved loud shouting and the use of profanity,” it says.

“Because you were present during these confrontational actions, even as there is a dispute about the degree to which you interjected with your own comments, Intermountain concludes that you either instigated this confrontation or you at least condoned it. These confrontational actions left the legislator feeling harassed and physically threatened,” the letter says.

The letter says Rogaski condoned exploitation, “particularly to the degree that your action or inaction was manipulation, or attempted manipulation, of a professional relationship with a guardian of a child receiving Intermountain services, who also happened to be a legislator, therefore being a person in a position to take action you wished to see occur.”

It also alleges the incident may have constituted stalking.

The letter says Intermountain had to spend “significant time” and staff resources both investigating her conduct and also addressing harm to Intermountain’s relationship with the guardian.

“Both the failure to perform your duties, and the disruption this has caused, are grounds for immediate termination of your employment,” it wrote.

Rogaski’s lawsuit was filed two days later.

LeTang said he didn’t think anything the husband said is improper and his client’s dismissal was a “disgusting” use of power.