Kelly found guilty in killing of Helena-area veteran

Kelly said he was at Luther's home that night visiting his friend, 18-year-old Travion Marez, Luther's roommate. Marez also gave an emotional recount of the night during his testimony for the prosecution. During that testimony, Marez said he asked Kelly to "just leave" multiple times before the situation escalated.

Kelly said he met Luther about eight months prior to his March trial. However, they got along well and he was even planning on moving in with them, according to Kelly.

"I liked him, we got along well," Kelly said. "He was a good guy."

Kelly did say he didn't know Luther that well, but reported that Luther would often talk about dark topics like "not having a problem with killing people and burying them in the backyard" when drinking. According to Kelly, the argument that broke out between the two came about when Luther tried to "play fight" with Kelly. The defendant said he told Luther he didn't want to play fight with him, and Luther insulted him.

Kelly allegedly challenged Luther to a fist fight outside the home, but Luther allegedly told Kelly to "go grab your guns and I'll grab mine." Kelly said he was scared that Luther would shoot someone and told the court "I didn't want him to go get more guns."