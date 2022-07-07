K-9 officer Copper joins Helena Police Department

Helena Police Department officer Jacob Scavone has a new partner on the force, and this one wears a badge on his collar.

“He’s a big friendly knucklehead,” said Scavone. “He’s not only a great asset to the Helena Police Department but also to the Helena community.”

K-9 officer Copper, a 1-year-old yellow Labrador with a reddish tint, is the newest four-legged member of the Helena Police Department. He was sworn in on June 27.

His handler, Scavone, has been with the Helena Police Department since 2018 and received the department's 2021 “Officer of the Year” award.

Copper was born in Washington but relocated to North Carolina to work with professional trainers. After a few months, Scavone flew out to take part in Copper’s training, where the officer learned all the commands Copper was taught.

Although this is Scavone’s first police canine, this isn’t the first time he has worked with animals.

“I love animals. I always had pets growing up, and I started working with livestock in 2014,” said Scavone. “Putting in to become a K-9 officer is like putting in for a promotion. You write a letter of intent, get interviewed in front of a board, past and present K-9 officers, community members, and more."

Copper is a single purpose-canine and a unique tool to the department. This means he has been highly trained to perform one specific task. In Copper’s case, that task is indicating illegal narcotics, such as methamphetamines, heroin, cocaine hydrochloride, and other commonly abused drugs.

“It’s a low impact job. He smells something, and he is trained to sit down. He could do this job for a long time, around 10 years,” said Scavone.

After Scavone and Copper’s work week of four 10-hour shifts, they head home together to rest their paws. Copper lives with Scavone 24/7.

Copper doesn’t have access to retirement benefits, so when the day comes to turn in his badge, he plans to keep mooching off Scavone. K-9 officers Scavone and Copper are partners for life.

“He loves kids and they love him. He’s a 1-year-old puppy, so he’s got a ton of energy and wants to be best buddies with everyone,” said Scavone. “You’ll see him in the community. We’re going to be doing school visits. For anyone who wants to meet him or know more, our patrol car is marked ‘K-9.’”