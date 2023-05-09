Jory Songer, of Helena, was found guilty of two felony counts of attempted deliberate homicide and two felony counts of assault with a weapon.

The four day trial went to jury at 10:43 a.m. on May 4, and the jury returned at 2:40 p.m. with the guilty verdicts. The court ordered a presentence investigation and set sentencing for June 7 at 11 a.m.

The maximum charge for each attempted deliberate homicide in Montana is the death penalty, life in prison or prison time no less than 10 years and no more than 100 years. Each assault with a weapon charge carries a maximum of 20 years in the state prison and a fine up to $50,000.

Songer was 22 years old when he was accused of shooting two men on Aug. 18 around 1 a.m. He was served an arrest warrant for these charges while already in custody for another incident.

Officers responded to a report of an assault with a weapon and discovered two men who had been shot. The men were transported to the hospital via ambulance, and Songer fled the scene, authorities said.

Surveillance footage of the area near the Stewart Homes apartment complex showed the suspect vehicle, which was reported stolen a few days prior to the shooting, and a person getting out of it. Officials and two witnesses believed Songer was picked up by the stolen vehicle after the shooting.

The stolen vehicle was recovered on Aug. 19 in Helena’s Yesco parking lot. On Sept. 14, Songer was interviewed by law enforcement and stated the shooting “wasn’t planned.” He admitted to using drugs that day too, said officials.

Songer backtracked and denied knowing anything about the shooting. He ended the interview stating, “It was not a planned assassination. I had no involvement, and I don’t wanna talk.”