Judge OKs change of venue for trial in Dr. Weiner vs. St. Peter's Health

A Lewis and Clark County District Court judge on Tuesday agreed to a change of venue for the civil trial in which oncologist Dr. Thomas Weiner claims he was wrongfully terminated from St. Peter’s Health.

“Defendants have adequately demonstrated there is reason to believe an impartial trial cannot be held in Lewis and Clark County,” First Judicial District Court Judge Michael Menahan wrote. "Accordingly, it is in the interest of justice to change venue.”

He said he will retain jurisdiction in the case and pull jurors from Montana’s 4th Judicial District in Missoula County.

The trial could be held in either Missoula or Helena, depending largely on the trial schedules in each courthouse, a court official said Tuesday. If the trial is in Helena, then the jury would be brought over from Missoula. There is no trial date yet.

An attorney for Weiner declined comment. St. Peter's Health said it was pleased with the court's decision.

St. Peter’s Health asked in May for a change of venue, saying the Helena-area community has been exposed to gossip and innuendo, putting the possibility of a fair trial at risk.

Weiner, who is suing the hospital over his 2020 dismissal, said the defendants have not proven this is necessary.

Weiner had served as chief of staff and a member of St. Peter's board of directors during his nearly 25 years with the health system. He started with the hospital in 1996 and was removed Oct. 15, 2020. He said the hospital forced him to take a “voluntary leave of absence” on Nov. 12, 2020 and terminated his employment on Nov. 17, 2020.

St. Peter’s Health has said Weiner had incorrectly treated a patient for lung cancer for 11 years before it was determined that the person did not have the disease at the time of death. The hospital’s legal counsel also said that it learned of “alarming narcotic prescribing practices” by Weiner.

Weiner has argued he had seen as many as 1,500 patients a month, had worked daily for six months without a day off and had done the work of two or more full-time physicians.

Some of his patients have organized support groups for Weiner, doing weekly protests near the hospital and purchasing billboards in an effort to get him back.

Weiner sued the hospital for wrongful termination, and a jury trial was to start in November. However, according to a new scheduling order filed June 21, attorneys are to meet May 25, 2023 to schedule a trial date.

Menahan noted that St. Peter's fired Weiner more than two years ago and the "dedication of his supporters has not subsided."

He noted there were more than 4,000 followers on a social media page supporting the doctor and that weekly demonstrations were held. He also cited letters to the editor and stories that have appeared in the Helena Independent Record.

"The Court believes if this case remains in Lewis and Clark County it is likely publicity and public demonstrations would intensify as the trial date approaches and may even occur during trial," Menahan wrote.

He added it could influence jurors and affect the right to a fair and impartial jury.