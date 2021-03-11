Judge dismisses charges against ex-Broadwater County Commissioner Obert

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"At this point, I am more thankful than anything else," she said, crediting her attorneys Brian Gallik and Kyle Nelson. "I am thankful that justice was done and ... also thankful for family, friends and the other county commissioners."

She declined to say whether the lawsuit had prompted her to not seek re-election, but again noted she had wide community support throughout the ordeal.

The felony theft probe dated back to 2015. Court documents allege that of the $8,897 Obert received in addition to her salaried wages for "insurance purposes" that year, at least $6,521 was unlawfully obtained. Obert sought a settlement and the county determined it had overpaid her $4,257. She repaid that amount, her attorney said.

She had directed the county finance officer to process her time cards and pay her up to 40 hours a week, instead of 26-32, for her work as a county commissioner. Officials said Obert learned she would qualify for insurance benefits if she worked a certain amount of hours.

However, state law dictates that annual county commissioner salaries be uniform.

Obert was charged May 21, 2020, after a years-long investigation by the Montana Department of Justice.