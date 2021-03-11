Judge dismisses charges against ex-Broadwater County Commissioner Obert

The felony theft and misdemeanor official misconduct charges filed against former Broadwater County Commissioner Laura Marie Obert have been dismissed.
The court noted the state could not prove she had exceeded her authority when she voted to establish a development district to be directed by a group that her husband served as executive director.
“Obert’s actions were expressly authorized by law for the express purpose of realizing a public benefit to the citizens of Broadwater County,” 1st District Court Judge Michael Menahan wrote Wednesday.
He also said that based on the evidence, the court found Obert never acted in excess of her lawful authority as a commissioner when she voted to create the Targeted Economic Development District (TEDD) and that neither she nor her husband, Brian, enjoyed a personal advantage by doing so.
The TEDD was to be directed by the Montana Business Assistance Connection, of which Brian Obert is the executive director. Court documents say she failed to disclose the conflict of interest.
“Whether Obert discussed or failed to disclose her relationship to Brian at any Broadwater County Commission is immaterial,” Menahan wrote.
Obert, who did not seek re-election to the county commission seat, on Thursday expressed appreciation for the judge's decision.
"At this point, I am more thankful than anything else," she said, crediting her attorneys Brian Gallik and Kyle Nelson. "I am thankful that justice was done and ... also thankful for family, friends and the other county commissioners."
She declined to say whether the lawsuit had prompted her to not seek re-election, but again noted she had wide community support throughout the ordeal.
The felony theft probe dated back to 2015. Court documents allege that of the $8,897 Obert received in addition to her salaried wages for "insurance purposes" that year, at least $6,521 was unlawfully obtained. Obert sought a settlement and the county determined it had overpaid her $4,257. She repaid that amount, her attorney said.
She had directed the county finance officer to process her time cards and pay her up to 40 hours a week, instead of 26-32, for her work as a county commissioner. Officials said Obert learned she would qualify for insurance benefits if she worked a certain amount of hours.
However, state law dictates that annual county commissioner salaries be uniform.
Obert was charged May 21, 2020, after a years-long investigation by the Montana Department of Justice.
If convicted of theft, she could have faced $50,000 in fines or a prison sentence of up to 10 years.
In 2015, Broadwater County Attorney Cory Swanson asked the state Department of Justice to investigate Obert, saying she did not publicly declare a conflict or recuse herself in matters regarding TEDD or the Montana Business Assistance Connection.
Swanson was not immediately available for comment Thursday.
Nelson said Obert did not seek a third term on the Broadwater County Commission.
Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.