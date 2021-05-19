Judge denies St. Peter's request to delay Dr. Weiner lawsuit

A district court judge on Wednesday denied a request from St. Peter’s Health to delay a lawsuit filed against the hospital by an oncologist who was fired late last year.
St. Peter's had previously asked the court to delay the lawsuit until Dr. Thomas Weiner had exhausted the in-house remedies detailed in the hospital's bylaws before turning to the courts. The judge said the administrative process would not adequately address the claims being made.
“None of his present claims are subject to the administrative process to which Defendants expect,” Montana First Judicial District Court Judge Michael Menahan wrote.
Weiner sued the hospital Dec. 10, claiming wrongful termination. The lawsuit, as amended, includes a request for an injunction and a request to prohibit St. Peter's from filing an Adverse Action Report to the National Practitioner Data Bank or Montana Board of Medical Examiners. It also asks for an award of damages and court costs to be proven at a jury trial. Weiner's May 20 hearing for a preliminary injunction was delayed last week because of a criminal trial going on in the courtroom. The hearing was to be rescheduled.
In April, St. Peter’s asked Menahan to stay the lawsuit, saying Weiner had not depleted administrative remedies. The hospital called the lawsuit “premature” and said Weiner was not “prejudiced” by the stay and could resume the lawsuit once the administrative procedures were exhausted.
Menahan said Wednesday that Weiner’s claims for breach of contract, breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, wrongful termination, interference with prospective business advantage, defamation and punitive damages do not constitute “adverse actions” in St. Peter’s Health's corrective action plan.
Menahan said both parties have raised allegations that the court could not decide.
“Like most of the allegations in the complaint and counter claim, whether a party violated the bylaws is a question of fact for a jury to determine,” he wrote.
St. Peter's was not immediately available for comment Wednesday. J. Devlan Geddes, the attorney for Weiner, declined to comment.
The hospital terminated Weiner on Nov. 17. St. Peter’s Health said in January that Weiner had incorrectly treated a patient for lung cancer for 11 years before it was determined that the person did not have the disease at the time of death. The hospital’s legal counsel also said that it learned of “alarming narcotic prescribing practices” by Weiner.
Weiner, who had been with the hospital for nearly 25 years, sued St. Peter’s Health, its chief executive officer and several of its physicians for damages, saying suspending his clinical privileges violated due process, was done without good cause and damaged his reputation.
St. Peter’s Health filed a response to Weiner’s lawsuit in January, saying the dismissal was in the public's best interest and protected patients who could be harmed if he continued practicing.
Weiner on Tuesday amended his complaint against the hospital, claiming it approached his former patients to get them to file malpractice claims against him and that there were problems with the physicians who replaced him.
The document accuses of the hospital of trying to “demonize” Weiner and trying to “destroy his ability to practice medicine forever.” It also adds Dr. Randy Sasich to the list of defendants -- which includes St. Peter’s, several administrators and physicians -- alleging that he told nurses and patients that Weiner was treating healthy people with chemotherapy.
It also accuses St. Peter’s of violating the Unfair Trade Practices Act, civil conspiracy, and violation of due process.
The amended complaint notes St. Peter’s has hired temporary oncologists, known as “locum tenens,” to work at the hospital’s Cancer Treatment Center.
It notes the hospital has used at least 20 locums since March, which has sparked complaints from some patients.
“At least one cancer patient’s care was delayed for over five months, causing a mortal threat to her life,” the lawsuit states.
The amended complaint claims three of the locum oncologists hired since Oct. 15 to replace Weiner “have been terminated for various reasons, including professional and sexual misconduct.”
The lawsuit does not give further details.
The complaint states that as St. Peter's has maligned Weiner and told patients he was dangerous, the hospital has harmed patients. It mentions one patient who had been treated by Weiner and did not know the doctor had left when she arrived for a followup appointment. The patient’s name was not released, but was called “patient A.”
According to the complaint, she was told a locum tenen oncologist would follow up and did not hear from the hospital for three months. It was in late January that a biopsy revealed her endometrial cancer had returned, the complaint says.
“Had defendants not abruptly removed Dr. Weiner from SPH, he would have seen Patient A on October 20, 2020 and immediately ordered an ultrasound guided biopsy,” the lawsuit states.
As in previous legal filings, the lawsuit notes the Great Falls-based Benefis Health System is bringing a medical clinic to Helena and will provide competition to St. Peter’s Health, especially in the field of oncology.
It also noted Benefis has the Sletten Cancer Institute. The lawsuit states that if Weiner were free to compete, St. Peter’s would have a risk of losing a significant portion of his “devoted patients.”
“Defendants needed a plan whereby they could not only terminate Dr. Weiner’s employment, but also destroy his ability to practice medicine and the threat of competition in the process,” it states.
The lawsuit also makes reference to Huntsman Cancer Institute of Salt Lake City, which plans to affiliate with St. Peter's Health for cancer care. The complaint notes that Weiner met with Huntsman staff in 2018 to discuss what the Cancer Treatment Center could do better and told them Huntsman was difficult to communicate with and was slow to schedule appointments for patient referrals.
The amended complaint states that Huntsman told the Cancer Treatment Center staff that they were providing services better than Huntsman.
Weiner’s lawsuit said he has seen as many as 1,500 patients a month, had worked daily for six months without a day off and has done the work of two or more full-time physicians. St. Peter's announced in April that the hospital will affiliate with Huntsman in order to bring a “higher level of cancer care to the Helena community,” saying this will give patients undergoing cancer and hematology care access to more options for treatment and provide top cancer experts.
At least two citizens groups have formed in support of Weiner, with one of the groups, Patients and Friends of Dr. Tom Weiner, holding frequent protests.
