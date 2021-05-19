Judge denies St. Peter's request to delay Dr. Weiner lawsuit

The amended complaint claims three of the locum oncologists hired since Oct. 15 to replace Weiner “have been terminated for various reasons, including professional and sexual misconduct.”

The lawsuit does not give further details.

The complaint states that as St. Peter's has maligned Weiner and told patients he was dangerous, the hospital has harmed patients. It mentions one patient who had been treated by Weiner and did not know the doctor had left when she arrived for a followup appointment. The patient’s name was not released, but was called “patient A.”

According to the complaint, she was told a locum tenen oncologist would follow up and did not hear from the hospital for three months. It was in late January that a biopsy revealed her endometrial cancer had returned, the complaint says.

“Had defendants not abruptly removed Dr. Weiner from SPH, he would have seen Patient A on October 20, 2020 and immediately ordered an ultrasound guided biopsy,” the lawsuit states.

As in previous legal filings, the lawsuit notes the Great Falls-based Benefis Health System is bringing a medical clinic to Helena and will provide competition to St. Peter’s Health, especially in the field of oncology.