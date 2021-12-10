Idaho police arrest Helena man found with several pounds of meth and marijuana

A 56-year-old Helena man was arrested in Idaho Tuesday after officers found more than 4 pounds of marijuana and nearly 3 pounds of methamphetamine in his vehicle.

Wesley V. Long was charged with felony drug trafficking in methamphetamine, felony drug trafficking in marijuana, felony enhancement as a persistent violator, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, Idaho authorities said.

Long was northbound on Interstate 15 in Bingham County around 1 p.m. Tuesday when an Idaho State Trooper pulled him over for changing lanes without signaling, according to a press release from the Idaho State Police.

The trooper found evidence of drug use while speaking with the driver. During a search of the vehicle, troopers located several large bags of raw marijuana and three large bags containing a white substance that tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine.

Long was arrested and booked into the Bingham County Jail.

"We all use our highways to drive to work or travel with our families, yet drug traffickers use the highways too," Capt. Chris Weadick of ISP District 6 in Idaho Falls said in the news release.

"The training and experience of ISP troopers helps them locate a significant amount of illegal drugs, but it's only a fraction of what's out there. While our troopers keep doing all they can, and we hope sharing this information helps us all understand the relentless consistency of the illegal drug trade," Weadick said. "It's this education, combined with support services for those addicted and more discussions on how to keep families healthy and strong that will keep our communities safe."

