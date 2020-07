Helena woman pleads not guilty to assaulting protester at Capitol

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Helena woman who was charged with assaulting a demonstrator at the June 14 Protest for George Floyd at the Montana Capitol pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor offense Wednesday.

According to the citation in Helena Municipal Court, police determined Lacee Cheschier "caused bodily injury, pain, to another by striking them on the face with defendants hand."

Video footage from the event makes it difficult to determine exactly what happened, but Helena Police Chief Steve Hagen was seen restraining Cheschier after she began yelling at protesters at the event. The entire incident lasted less than 10 seconds.

Cheschier referred questions about the charge to Clancy attorney Colin J. Delli Bovi, who said he has not yet had an opportunity to review the evidence.

A GoFundMe page seeking to raise funds for Cheschier's legal defense says the defendant talks with her arms and accidentally made contact with one of the protesters while trying to point at them.