Helena woman pleads guilty to meth possession, intent to distribute

According to the press release, when told that officers were looking for illegal contraband in the residence, Lapier volunteered, “We’ll just make this easy, there is something in that house. But it belongs to me and I’ll show you where it’s at.”

Officers located three, one-pound bags of meth and $6,132 in a bedroom where Lapier had been staying with another person.

Individuals told law enforcement that several people, including Lapier, had gone to Las Vegas to pick up meth, had returned with 6 pounds and had dropped some of it off at Lapier’s residence. Six pounds of meth is the equivalent of 21,744 doses.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ethan R. Plaut is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the Russell Country Drug Task Force, the Missouri River Drug Task Force, FBI, Great Falls Police Department, Cascade County Sheriff’s Office and Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a U.S. Department of Justice initiative to reduce violent crime.

"Through PSN, federal, tribal, state and local law enforcement partners in Montana focus on violent crime driven by methamphetamine trafficking, armed robbers, firearms offenses and violent offenders with outstanding warrants," the press release states.

