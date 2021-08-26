Helena woman guilty of raping fellow jail inmate

A jury found a Helena woman guilty of raping a fellow inmate at the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

Kaitlyn Dawn Polich was found guilty of felony sexual intercourse without consent and felony robbery common scheme. An alternative robbery charge was dismissed by First Judicial District Court Judge Kathy Seeley. The jury deliberated for just under three hours after two days of trial and returned a verdict at 8:12 p.m. on Wednesday.

Polich could face up to life imprisonment on the rape charge and fines not totaling more than $50,000. Judge Seeley set a sentencing date for Polich for Sept. 30 at 1:30 p.m.

The trial stemmed from an incident that occurred on June 5, 2020, when Polich checked the vaginal cavity of another inmate for drugs in the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. The robbery charge was for a tangentially related incident in which Polich was found to be in possession of another inmate's earrings.

The victim of the crime was the first to testify. She told the court she had managed to sneak Suboxone past the screening when put in jail in order to help with her inevitable withdrawal due to being imprisoned. However, the victim told no one about this and said Polich had no reason to believe that the victim had drugs in the jail.

