Helena woman gets more than 5 years in prison for trafficking meth

A Helena woman who authorities say trafficked several pounds of methamphetamine from Las Vegas to Montana has been sentenced to five years and six months in prison, according to U.S. Attorney Lief M. Johnson.

Rhonda Jeanette Lapier, also known as Rhonda Trench, 49, pleaded guilty in October to possession with intent to distribute.

Lapier was also sentenced to four years of supervised release following her prison sentence.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided over the hearing.

Court documents state that in May 2021, an investigation in Great Falls led to Lapier's residence, where she and a co-defendant were suspected of trafficking meth together. Law enforcement later stopped a vehicle being driven by the co-defendant, and a search revealed 3.6 pounds of meth in the trunk. A warrant issued for Lapier's residence led police to locate an additional three pounds of meth and over $6,000 in cash.

Officers later learned that Lapier and other individuals had traveled to Las Vegas to pick up six pounds of meth and then dropped some of it off at her residence.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ethan R. Plaut prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Russel Country Drug Task Force, the Missouri River Drug Task Force, the FBI, Great Falls Police Department, Cascade County Sheriff's Office and the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office.

