Helena woman gets 5 years in prison after taking money from senior

A Helena woman was sentenced to five years in prison and ordered to pay more than $20,000 in restitution after taking thousands of dollars from an elderly woman's bank account.

Cory Ann Rucker was sentenced by Judge Mike Menahan on Dec. 7, about six months after a jury found her guilty of felony elder abuse and felony theft of identity. An alternative charge of felony theft exceeding $17,000 was dismissed by the court.

Menhan sentenced Rucker to 10 years with five suspended for both charges. The sentences are set to run concurrently. Menahan also ordered Rucker to pay nearly $20,000 in restitution to both the victim and the court for her crimes.

Rucker was found guilty of withdrawing money from the account of her elderly victim between October 2019 and January 2020. Evidence presented during trial included bank statements, ATM withdrawals and video surveillance of Rucker taking money from the account of the victim. Capital One banking submitted a letter to the court speaking to the unusual withdrawal pattern during this timeframe.

Law enforcement determined that the majority of the withdrawals took place in or adjacent to casinos. None of the withdrawals took place in the bank holding the victim's money.

The victim was reportedly in shock when she was informed that nearly $17,000 was missing from her account. She was unaware that Rucker had spent so much of her money.

Rucker allegedly admitted to spending the victim's money at casinos and agreed it was not reasonable for her to do so. She also claimed she was unaware of just how much she spent. Rucker still entered a plea of not guilty and took the charges to trial, despite this alleged admission.

