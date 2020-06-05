Helena woman charged with stabbing boyfriend

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 26-year-old Helena woman was arrested Thursday on suspicion of stabbing her boyfriend at a store on North Rodney Street.

Nicole Reann Woods was charged with one count of attempted deliberate homicide and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

According to a statement from the Helena Police Department, officers and medical units responded to the store after a caller reported the stabbing at 6:22 p.m. Thursday. They found a man in a nearby apartment with a stab wound to his chest.

The man was treated and transported to St. Peter's Health before being relocated to a facility in Great Falls, where he remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

This story will be updated.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 3 Sad 0 Angry 2