Helena woman charged with stabbing boyfriend

A 26-year-old Helena woman was arrested Thursday on suspicion of stabbing her boyfriend at a store on North Rodney Street.
Nicole Reann Woods was charged with one count of attempted deliberate homicide and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.
According to a statement from the Helena Police Department, officers and medical units responded to the store after a caller reported the stabbing at 6:22 p.m. Thursday. They found a man in a nearby apartment with a stab wound to his chest.
The man was treated and transported to St. Peter's Health before being relocated to a facility in Great Falls, where he remains hospitalized with serious injuries.
This story will be updated.
