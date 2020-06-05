Helena woman charged with stabbing boyfriend
0 comments
breaking top story

Helena woman charged with stabbing boyfriend

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Nicole Reann Woods

Nicole Reann Woods appears in court via videoconference Friday afternoon.

A 26-year-old Helena woman was arrested Thursday on suspicion of stabbing her boyfriend at a store on North Rodney Street. 

Nicole Reann Woods was charged with one count of attempted deliberate homicide and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. 

According to a statement from the Helena Police Department, officers and medical units responded to the store after a caller reported the stabbing at 6:22 p.m. Thursday. They found a man in a nearby apartment with a stab wound to his chest. 

The man was treated and transported to St. Peter's Health before being relocated to a facility in Great Falls, where he remains hospitalized with serious injuries. 

This story will be updated. 

0 comments
1
0
3
0
2

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News