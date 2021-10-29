Helena woman charged with in-custody rape, multiple other felonies

A 23-year-old Helena woman has been charged in three different cases with multiple felonies, including the in-custody rape of an inmate.
Jonea Pomroy is charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent, felony robbery, felony heroin possession, two counts of misdemeanor paraphernalia possession, felony meth possession and misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer. Bail has been set at $10,000.
The oldest incident that led to charges occurred on June 6, 2020. At that time a woman identified as victim 1 was checked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center where she was vaginally searched for drugs by inmate Kaitlyn Dawn Polich. The victim ultimately reported this crime, which led to a rape conviction for Polich.
A few weeks later, on June 24, victim 2 was booked into the detention center. According to court documents, Pomroy, Brandi Harper, Katurah LaFountaine and Miranda McArthur entered the cell with victim 2 while Shelby Walks left and acted as a lookout. According to victim 2, Harper confronted her about having drugs. Victim 2 repeatedly denied having drugs.
Harper and the others continued pushing the issue and told the victim that they heard from a source outside the detention center that she had concealed drugs and they were going to check.
Pomroy then allegedly vaginally searched victim 2 for drugs while the others blocked the door.
After nothing was found, they reportedly threw victim 2 out of the pod with her sleeping mat into the hallway. At some point, the victim remembered Walks taking her earrings. The women allegedly harassed the woman for the next two days.
Pomroy reportedly apologized to the victim and said she believed if she wasn't the one to check "someone else would have and would not have been as nice about it."
There were also two eyewitnesses that corroborated the victim's story.
On Oct. 24, an off-duty police officer reported seeing people in a vehicle loading drugs with a syringe. An officer found Pomroy in one of the passenger seats. She allegedly had a syringe with brown liquid, which was determined to be heroin, on her lap. Several items of paraphernalia were also found in the immediate vicinity of the defendant.
A third incident that led to felony a charge occurred on March 25. On that date, several law enforcement officers arrived at a residence on Wylie Drive for a civil service eviction.
A deputy saw a female exit the front entry of trailer 10. She was reportedly carrying a black backpack and personal bag. The woman identified herself as Tamarra Norris and gave a birthdate, but immediately corrected it to a different date. When asked if there was anyone living in the residence, she said there was one person.
The woman said she had gone to the residence to meet a Victoria Fauque. She was reportedly leaving when law enforcement arrived. She told them she was walking to a nearby friend's house, but could not provide a location. Ultimately the woman was detained for suspicious behavior.
Fauque was asked to identify the woman being detained, which she identified as "Jonea." When confronted about this, Pomroy identified herself as Jonea Norris. Eventually she was identified by her real name and it was determined there were several warrants for her arrest.
Pomroy allegedly volunteered the information that there were drugs in her bag. Law enforcement located alleged methamphetamine and several other items of paraphernalia in the bag.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.