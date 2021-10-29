Helena woman charged with in-custody rape, multiple other felonies

Pomroy then allegedly vaginally searched victim 2 for drugs while the others blocked the door.

After nothing was found, they reportedly threw victim 2 out of the pod with her sleeping mat into the hallway. At some point, the victim remembered Walks taking her earrings. The women allegedly harassed the woman for the next two days.

Pomroy reportedly apologized to the victim and said she believed if she wasn't the one to check "someone else would have and would not have been as nice about it."

There were also two eyewitnesses that corroborated the victim's story.

On Oct. 24, an off-duty police officer reported seeing people in a vehicle loading drugs with a syringe. An officer found Pomroy in one of the passenger seats. She allegedly had a syringe with brown liquid, which was determined to be heroin, on her lap. Several items of paraphernalia were also found in the immediate vicinity of the defendant.

A third incident that led to felony a charge occurred on March 25. On that date, several law enforcement officers arrived at a residence on Wylie Drive for a civil service eviction.