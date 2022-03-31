Helena woman charged with assaulting infant going to trial in May

A Helena woman accused of assaulting an infant is set to go to trial on May 23.

Katherine Anne Proctor is charged with felony aggravated assault and felony accountability for aggravated assault.

The alleged crime took place from June through September 2021. On Sept. 29, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office detectives were contacted by Child Protective Services after a child had been brought to St. Peter's Health.

The parents said the child was abnormally sleepy and was not eating as much as usual but was in normal health the night before.

The defendant had been monitoring the child's heart rate, which dropped to the 70s, prompting the trip to the hospital.

In the hospital, the child's condition worsened. A CT scan showed that the child was suffering from significant hypoxic brain injuries. The medical staff also observed a bruise to the child's right eye. The child's parents said the child hit herself in the face with a toy. The child was airlifted to the children's hospital in Kalispell.

At this time the child's condition was rapidly deteriorating, including alleged seizure activity, according to court documents.

The providers at Logan Health Children's Hospital noted the child had bilateral subdural hemorrhages, a cerebellar laceration, multiple rib fractures in various stages of healing, a broken toe, bilateral retinal hemorrhages and a ligamentous neck injury.

Court documents state that medical staff found "unequivocally, this case in consistent with non-accidental trauma."

