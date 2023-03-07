A 26-year-old Helena woman is facing a felony charge over an alleged theft of a car.

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office alleges Korissa Marie Thornbury stole a white four-door 2007 Ford sedan from Jefferson County.

According to a Lewis and Clark County sheriff's deputy's sworn affidavit, Thornbury was stopped by the deputy shortly after midnight on Tuesday for inactive license plates at the intersection of Montana Avenue and Echelon Place.

Dispatch advised the deputy the vehicle identification number was associated with a vehicle reported stolen and valued at an estimated $3,200.

Thornbury was arrested and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.