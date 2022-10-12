Helena woman accused of helping shooting suspect

A 25-year-old Helena woman was accused of driving the getaway vehicle after a shooting in August.

Patience Breann Davis was charged with two felony counts of accountability for attempted deliberate homicide, two felony counts of accountability for assault with a weapon, and one felony count of theft.

On Aug. 14, an officer investigated a report of a stolen vehicle after its owner reported it disappearing that same day from a parking lot on the 500 block of Euclid Avenue. Four days later, the stolen vehicle was seen on Helena Housing Authority surveillance cameras circling around Stuart Homes just before two men were injured in a shooting there.

The suspected shooter, 22-year-old Jory Jerae Songer of Helena, was later arrested and charged with two felony counts of attempted deliberate homicide and two felony counts of assault with a weapon.

After the shooting, investigators believe Songer was picked up by the stolen vehicle driven by Davis. The vehicle was discovered the next day in Helena’s Yesco parking lot with a man and his dog sleeping inside.

On Sept. 13, Davis was arrested on outstanding warrants unrelated to the shooting. During an interview with authorities, she admitted to stealing the vehicle on Aug. 14. She originally denied she was near Stuart Homes during the shooting, but then she admitted to driving the vehicle around the complex about the time the shooting occurred.

She told authorities she didn’t expect to see the shooting suspect again that night, but the suspect did get back into the vehicle after the shooting. Davis denied knowing anything about the shooting.

Davis is also being charged with felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor criminal possession of drug paraphernalia for crimes allegedly committed in March.

On March 15, officers were dispatched to Euclid Avenue for a report of gas theft. The driver of the vehicle was Davis, according to the affidavit filed on Sept. 26 in Justice Court of Helena.

Two black bags were found in the vehicle, and on March 22, an officer was granted a search warrant for the bags.

Inside the bags were used syringes, small baggies containing a white crystalline substance, a clear container with a white crystalline substance, pictures of Davis, and debit cards in someone else’s name, said officials.

On April 12, the small baggies with the white substance tested presumptive positive for meth, and the evidence was forwarded to the Montana Crime Lab for further testing. A chemical analysis report indicated that one of the bags contained meth, according to court reports.

As of Aug. 11, the investigation was listed as ongoing.

All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.