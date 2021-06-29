 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Helena woman accused of falsifying hit-and-run report
0 comments

Helena woman accused of falsifying hit-and-run report

{{featured_button_text}}
fah.jpg

Elizabeth Rita Fah

A Helena woman is accused of calling police to falsely report a hit-and-run accident involving her vehicle.

Elizabeth Rita Fah, 30, has been charged with one felony count of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence in addition to misdemeanor counts of driving a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked, filing false reports to law enforcement and failure to give notice after striking an unattended vehicle.

Fah called police on June 24 at about 7 a.m. to report her vehicle had been struck during the night on the 500 block of Breckenridge Street.

The responding officer noted the scene around Fah's vehicle was suspicious as headlight glass and other pieces missing from the vehicle were not in the places they should have been if an accident had occurred the way Fah described it, according to the affidavit.

A second person called police later in the day to report a hit-and-run. Surveillance video provided to police showed Fah's vehicle striking the second person's vehicle the night of June 23 and Fah returning to the scene the next morning to collect the glass and pieces of her vehicle.

The affidavit states the defendant "drove in a careless manner when she struck the parked vehicle by reaching down to collect a french fry."

Fah was arrested and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Condo board boss warned of damage before collapse

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Local Government and Crime Reporter

Nolan Lister is a reporter at the Helena Independent Record with an emphasis on local government and crime.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News