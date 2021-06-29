Helena woman accused of falsifying hit-and-run report

A Helena woman is accused of calling police to falsely report a hit-and-run accident involving her vehicle.

Elizabeth Rita Fah, 30, has been charged with one felony count of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence in addition to misdemeanor counts of driving a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked, filing false reports to law enforcement and failure to give notice after striking an unattended vehicle.

Fah called police on June 24 at about 7 a.m. to report her vehicle had been struck during the night on the 500 block of Breckenridge Street.

The responding officer noted the scene around Fah's vehicle was suspicious as headlight glass and other pieces missing from the vehicle were not in the places they should have been if an accident had occurred the way Fah described it, according to the affidavit.

A second person called police later in the day to report a hit-and-run. Surveillance video provided to police showed Fah's vehicle striking the second person's vehicle the night of June 23 and Fah returning to the scene the next morning to collect the glass and pieces of her vehicle.

The affidavit states the defendant "drove in a careless manner when she struck the parked vehicle by reaching down to collect a french fry."