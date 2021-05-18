Helena vandalism spree causes more than $10K in damage

Bartleson said the church, at 530 N. Ewing St., will carefully remove the graffiti and it could take some time. The stone and wood that was vandalized are carefully preserved and original to the church, thus the paint has to be removed carefully as to not damage these surfaces.

The Rev. Scott Wipperman of First Presbyterian Church said someone broke into his church at 535 N. Ewing St. a week earlier and broke several pieces of furniture and glass.

Wipperman said a knife jammed into the door was used to enter the church. He said a knife handle was found in the Cathedral of St. Helena parking lot the week before, and a knife blade was found in a door to that building. However, the person was not successful in entering the cathedral.

The communion table was tipped over and other damage was done earlier this month at First Presbyterian Church.

Wipperman said nothing was stolen from the Presbyterian church, but the person broke several pieces of furniture and caused other damage. He said the doors could not be repaired and would have to be replaced.

This story will be updated.

