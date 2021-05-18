Helena vandalism spree causes more than $10K in damage

Helena police said Tuesday that five buildings and 10 vehicles were defaced recently in a spray-painting spree around town that caused more than $10,000 in damage.
Buildings were not named in a listing provided by police, but included the Cathedral of St. Helena in the 500 block of Ewing Street and buildings in the 2000 block of Last Chance Gulch, the 1100 block of 11th Avenue, the 100 block of South Park and the 2600 block of Sanders Street, Helena Police Department Lt. Cory Bailey said.
There were four cars damaged in the 900 block of Saddle Drive, one each in the 200 block of Fifth Avenue, the 2500 and 2600 blocks of Gold Rush Avenue, the 600 block of Harris Street, the 2500 block of Overlook and on Pine View Drive, he said.
Bailey said the crimes are considered a felony, based on the number of vehicles and buildings involved.
Police said early Monday that in the last 24 hours, officers had responded to numerous complaints concerning vehicles and buildings being spray-painted with symbols and words.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Helena Police Department at 406-457-8865.
Dan Bartleson, archdiocese of Helena communications director, said Monday the graffiti was not present on the Cathedral of St. Helena during church services on Sunday.
Bartleson said the church, at 530 N. Ewing St., will carefully remove the graffiti and it could take some time. The stone and wood that was vandalized are carefully preserved and original to the church, thus the paint has to be removed carefully as to not damage these surfaces.
The Rev. Scott Wipperman of First Presbyterian Church said someone broke into his church at 535 N. Ewing St. a week earlier and broke several pieces of furniture and glass.
Wipperman said a knife jammed into the door was used to enter the church. He said a knife handle was found in the Cathedral of St. Helena parking lot the week before, and a knife blade was found in a door to that building. However, the person was not successful in entering the cathedral.
The communion table was tipped over and other damage was done earlier this month at First Presbyterian Church.
Wipperman said nothing was stolen from the Presbyterian church, but the person broke several pieces of furniture and caused other damage. He said the doors could not be repaired and would have to be replaced.
This story will be updated.
Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.