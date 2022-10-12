 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Helena Valley man arrested on suspicion of child rape

Thomas Culpon

Thomas Culpon

A Helena Valley man has been charged with eight felony counts of sexual intercourse without consent, one felony count of sexual abuse of children and one felony count of sexual assault.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Thomas Earl Culpon, 23, at his home on the 600 block of Star Road Oct. 5 just after 10 p.m.

Deputies responded to the St. Peter's Health emergency room Oct. 4 for a report of sexual abuse of a child. Child Protective Services was also dispatched.

The child reported being sexually abused by Culpon on Oct. 3 and on multiple other occasions since October 2021, beginning when the child was a young teen. 

The child's mother said the most recent incident involved a "physical altercation" and "a knife was involved, but there was no serious injury," the arresting deputy's affidavit states.

The child stayed in the hospital overnight and underwent a forensic interview Oct. 5.

A medical exam and the child's "statements to the nurse were consistent with the forensic interview," the affidavit states.

Culpon was arrested and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. He has been charged with with 10 felony counts in total.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Local Government Reporter

Nolan Lister is a reporter at the Helena Independent Record with an emphasis on local government and crime.

