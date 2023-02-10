A transgender woman was sentenced to five years in state prison with five years suspended after being found guilty at trial of felony strangulation of partner.

Questions as to whether the woman, based on her gender identity, would be possibly sent to a men's or women's prison or correctional facility arose during the sentencing.

“I think that either a placement with men in the (Department of Corrections) or a placement in a men’s prison would be severely detrimental to her mental health and possibly her safety,” said Mann's attorney Molly Woodman.

Throughout those five years, Serenity Alana Mann has to serve a consecutive week in jail every year, totaling 35 days in jail, Lewis and Clark County 1st Judicial District Court Judge Christopher Abbott ruled. She will serve 40 hours a year of community service throughout the five years, totaling 200 hours.

Mann will have to be on the violent offender registry, alert her probation officer of any future romantic partners and alert future partners of her status on probation and of her conviction. She will have no future direct or indirect contact with the victim.

On Thursday, the state asked for five years, the maximum sentence, in the Montana State Prison for Mann because they noted “strangulation is practicing homicide.” Mann's abuse lasted for years on a partner who was particularly vulnerable due to being partially paralyzed and mentally disabled from a traumatic brain injury suffered early in life. Mann also threatened her partner multiple times with harm if she went to law enforcement.

“All that I ask is please protect me and don’t let Serenity keep her word by hurting me or even killing me,” the female partner said in her victim impact statement.

The state referenced another case of Mann’s from 2020 in which she took a crowbar out of her car and threatened strangers due to road rage. She was charged with assault with a weapon, but it was reduced to criminal endangerment. Mann got a two-year deferred sentence and was released early on Sept. 28, 2021.

Two months later, she was accused of strangling her partner on Nov. 17, 2021. Deputies were responding to an unrelated assault involving Mann and her partner when they learned of the abusive relationship between them.

The next day, the partner spoke to a detective about an incident that took place with Mann on Nov. 16, 2021, involving strangulation. Mann denied any altercation on that night but admitted to hitting her partner on different occasions, officials said.

Mann is a transgender woman with a "deadname" of Jeffrey Mann. A deadname is the name they no longer go by after changing genders. The partner started their relationship with Mann when she was Jeffrey.

The last sentence of the defense’s sentencing memorandum that referenced Mann’s gender identity was read to the court by Deputy County Attorney Mary Barry.

“While the state's counsel, the alleged victim and the witnesses have been vocal about their lack of consideration for the defendant’s transgender identity and preferred gender should not be ignored by this court in making its judgment,” Barry said.

Barry noted how she disagrees with that statement and that the “victim” is not “alleged” because Mann has been found guilty.

“I have done everything in my power to make sure that the defendant was treated fairly, with respect and dignity in every trial, in every hearing and every time we met with jurors,” Barry said. “I find this statement completely unsupported by the record and offensive.”

Mann’s mental health state came up at the sentencing.

“I think it’s inappropriate for the state to argue that because we didn’t raise mental health as a defense, we can’t believe that Ms. Mann has mental health issues,” said Woodman. “... I have provided the court with a letter from Mann’s doctor confirming her mental health diagnoses.”

The defense noted how since the trial, Mann is in therapy, signed up for AWARE (which provides mental health services) and is working on getting better health care.

The state brought up a lack of remorse from Mann during the trial, stating that Mann’s main defense was “I strangled her on a different date.”

Mann read her statement to the court. The first sentence apologized to her partner, but after that, most was about Mann talking about herself.

“In my view, when you say 'I take responsibility, but'... And I hear nothing but stuff about you, I don’t think just saying the words ‘I take responsibility’ is really taking responsibility,” said Abbott.

Abbott stated how society doesn’t take domestic violence offenses seriously enough and how they “result in under-prosecution" and “under-addressing of this problem.”

The victim was present in Abbott’s courtroom and wept upon hearing that Mann wouldn’t be incarnated.