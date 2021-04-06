Helena to countersue company seeking $1.5M in damages

The city of Helena plans to file a counterclaim against Treasure State Internet & Telegraph, which is seeking $1.5 million in damages as a result of what it claims as negligence on the part of city government.
In a complaint initially filed in Montana First Judicial District Court Aug. 27 and amended Mar. 19 and again April 5, the public utility company alleges that city staff unlawfully interfered with its operations within city rights of way from the summer of 2015 to April 2020.
The complaint lays out a timeline of events across the five-year span that implicate the city engineering staff and city manager's office of wrongdoing.
After TSI&T was authorized by the city in 2015 to install its fiber optic lines and appliances within the city's borders through a process called micro-trenching, requests for "'as-built' maps of utilities for the city" were denied by the city's engineering department, according to the court filing.
The complaint further alleges only road closure permits were required for the work in 2015, but the city demanded TSI&T cease micro-trenching operations in 2017 "because the work had been done without a permit" and that the company's techniques "were no longer in accordance with the city's standards."
"Despite TSI&T's multiple efforts to obtain City's standards and despite the directive given by the City Commissioners to the City staff to provide such standards, to date the city has failed to identify and provide TSI&T with any written standards," the court document states.
Later attempts in 2018 to work with then City Engineer Ryan Leland, as directed by city commissioners, to develop micro-trenching standards that did not exist never happened despite TSI&T's eagerness to do so, according to the utility's claims.
A final plan for TSI&T's test area suggested for the long delayed micro-trenching project, which was submitted to Leland in May 2018, received no response despite inquires to both Leland and then interim City Manager Dennis Taylor, the complaint says.
By September of 2018, the city permitted another utility company, VisionNet, a conglomeration of nine telephone companies, to do the same micro-trenching work within city limits without applying any of the standards it claimed to enforce, the complaint states.
"Notably, VisionNet's project did not conform to the city proposed (and rejected) guidelines, proposed in February of 2018," the complaint states. "Leland falsely claimed the guidelines were consented to at the February 14, 2018 meeting, contrary to the minutes from that meeting."
After several attempts to meet with then City Manager Ana Cortez in early 2019, TSI&T claims "Leland emailed TSI&T under the guise of rescheduling a meeting set for (the next day)," which at a subsequent City Commission meeting Cortez denied instructing Leland to do so and said the original meeting was never put on her calendar.
By May 2019, the parties ended up in the same room, but TSI&T called the meeting with Cortez, then Public Works Director Randall Camp and city engineer David Knoepke "frustrating."
"(City staff) kept asking for information that was either already in the plans, which they presumably didn't review, or that they'd never requested," the complaint states. "They were also unable to articulate exactly what information they were requesting..."
The utility's account of the meeting also claims that Camp balked at Cortez's insistence that TSI&T's project be prioritized as it had been delayed for years.
"Camp objected to this, stating that they were under staffed and unable to take on new work," the complaint alleges.
City staff was allegedly unable to complete the necessary work to grant a permit and hired a third-party engineering firm to complete the plans and issue a permit.
The city ordered the utility to cease its operations in 2017 and neglected to do business with the utility until Sept. 30, 2019 all while allowing a competing utility to do the same work without permits, TSI&T's complaint states.
"For more than two years, the City refused to provide any standards to TSI&T and interfered with TSI&T's ability to conduct its business causing significant financial damages to TSI&T of approximately $1.5 million," it states. "This was a direct result of actions taken by city staff."
TSI&T representative Kev Hamm declined to comment on the pending litigation, but said "we tried hard to not have to sue the city."
In a September response to the complaint, the city stated it denies most of the allegations "for lack of sufficient information and belief." It also argues claims made by TSI&T are "barred in whole or part by applicable statutes of limitation," and the damages sought by the utility "may be reduced or barred by its own negligence."
The City Commission held a special closed-door meeting March 29 to discuss the matter. The closed session lasted from 6:07 to 6:24 p.m.
"At this time, we're looking at moving our meeting to putting this item, the litigation strategy, onto a future agenda for further discussion as to whether we will be moving forward with a counterclaim or not," Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins said at the conclusion of the special meeting's closed door portion.
The City Commission then authorized City Attorney Thomas Jodoin to file that counterclaim during its Monday meeting on a split vote of 3-2. City Commissioners Andres Haladay and Heather O'Loughlin cast the dissenting votes. No discussion pertaining to the decision took place during Monday's meeting.
The law firm of Jackson, Murdo & Grant has been retained by the Montana Municipal Interlocal Authority to represent the city.
The city's Public Information Officer Jacob Garcin declined to comment on the suit.
The counterclaim has yet to be filed. The city's legal team has until April 23 to do so, per Judge Michael McMahon's order.
McMahon also granted TSI&T attorney Linda Deola's request for a jury trial, which also per McMahon's order is not scheduled to take place until the summer of 2022.