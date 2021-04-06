Helena to countersue company seeking $1.5M in damages

By May 2019, the parties ended up in the same room, but TSI&T called the meeting with Cortez, then Public Works Director Randall Camp and city engineer David Knoepke "frustrating."

"(City staff) kept asking for information that was either already in the plans, which they presumably didn't review, or that they'd never requested," the complaint states. "They were also unable to articulate exactly what information they were requesting..."

The utility's account of the meeting also claims that Camp balked at Cortez's insistence that TSI&T's project be prioritized as it had been delayed for years.

"Camp objected to this, stating that they were under staffed and unable to take on new work," the complaint alleges.

City staff was allegedly unable to complete the necessary work to grant a permit and hired a third-party engineering firm to complete the plans and issue a permit.

The city ordered the utility to cease its operations in 2017 and neglected to do business with the utility until Sept. 30, 2019 all while allowing a competing utility to do the same work without permits, TSI&T's complaint states.