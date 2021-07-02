Helena teen charged with raping intoxicated victims

An 18-year-old Helena man has been charged with two felony counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

Helena police officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Missoula Avenue Thursday at about 11 p.m. for a report of a domestic disturbance.

Once on the scene, officers spoke with two female victims who stated Kale Lee Buchanan had sexual intercourse with both of them without their consent, according to the arresting officer's affidavit.

The officer's report further states the victims said they were too intoxicated to resist and had told Buchanan they did not want to have sex with him.

Officers located Buchanan in the area. He admitted to having sex with the two victims and that they were highly intoxicated, according to the affidavit.

Buchanan was arrested at 3:23 a.m. Friday and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

