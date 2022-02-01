Helena teen arrested on suspicion of sex with underage girl

An 18-year-old Helena man has been charged with two counts of sexual intercourse without consent with a 15-year-old girl and two counts of sexual abuse of children after authorities said they found videos on the girl’s cellphone of the two having sex.

Authorities said they received a call Jan. 7, about a man in a hotel room with a girl. The caller was concerned due to the defendant’s history and possible drug use, police said.

Kale Lee Buchanan confirmed with police that a girl was in his hotel room, according to court documents. Officers found the girl and contacted her mother, who, according to the affidavit, provided consent to the officers to review the contents of her daughter’s phone to determine the relationship with the defendant.

They found two videos of the defendant having sex with the girl on two separate days -- Dec. 8 and Dec. 12 -- officials said in the affidavit filed Jan 31 in justice court.

The mother said Buchanan was aware of the girl’s age and had lied to her about his age, saying he was 16.

The charges against the man were filed Tuesday with the justice of the peace in the Lewis and Clark County Courthouse. Buchanan was being held Tuesday at the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

Prosecutors recently dropped separate charges of sexual intercourse without consent that were filed against Buchanan in July, after he was accused of raping two victims while they were intoxicated.

