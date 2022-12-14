Helena teen accused of raping minor

An 18-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of raping a teenager at a friend's house last year.

Maliki James Mitchell was charged with two felony accounts of committing sexual assault without consent on Dec. 17 and 18, 2021, when he was 17 years old. He is being charged as an adult, according to officials with the Justice Court of Helena.

In November, a detective with the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office arranged an interview with a teenager who accused Mitchell of having sexual intercourse without consent with her when she was younger than 16.

According to the affidavit filed in Justice Court of Helena on Nov. 17, the teenager told officials she knew Mitchell through mutual friends. She reported that she and Mitchell were at a friend's house when the alcoholic drink she had next to her suddenly disappeared, and that Mitchell later brought the drink back into the room and acted like he accidentally grabbed it thinking it was his. The teenager said she finished the drink after Mitchell gave it back to her and couldn’t recall much else after that.

She told authorities she was asleep in the living room when Mitchell woke her up and tried to make sexual advances on her, and she told him she did not want to have sex. She said Mitchell ended up having sex with her again in the morning.

The teenager told authorities she started feeling very sick in the morning, even though she only had one drink the night before. She said she drank alcohol before but had never felt like this. She said her brain was “super foggy,” and she started throwing up. She said Mitchell kept pressuring her sexually even when she was sick and vomiting.

The teenager said she ended up going to the hospital because she was so sick and still has medical complications. Law enforcement made multiple attempts to contact Mitchell before he was located and arrested on Tuesday.

