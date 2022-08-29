Helena teacher charged with assaulting 9-year-old student

A lawsuit has been filed against Helena Public Schools and a music teacher who was charged with assaulting a 9-year-old student with disabilities in his classroom at Four Georgians Elementary School.

Carson Christman Yahvah was charged on June 6 with felony assault on a minor, following a March 7 incident in his classroom. The civil suit against Yahvah and the school district was filed July 27.

In an emailed statement to the Independent Record Monday, Yahvah's attorneys with Delli Bovi and Martin, LLC in Helena said their client has been a music teacher with Helena Public Schools for the past nine years. They acknowledged the two cases involving Yahvah and noted that notices of affirmative defenses have been provided to the court in the criminal matter.

"There is always more to every story," the statement says. "As these matters are still ongoing, we have no further comment at this time. We look forward to our day in court."

According to the affidavit of probable cause filed in Lewis and Clark County District Court as part of the criminal case, the Four Georgians Elementary School principal called a school resource officer on March 7 to report that Yahvah had been accused of assaulting a student earlier that day. The principal told the officer that Yahvah had been suspended and the student’s mother and father were on their way to the school.

School officials told authorities that Yahvah became upset with the student because he would not apologize for scratching another child during a music class.

“The Defendant reacted by gripping (the student’s) neck and shoulders in such a way as to bring (the student’s) head or face to eye level and with his hands still on (the student’s) neck and shoulders, he removed (the student) from the classroom and left him in the hallway,” the affidavit says, adding that Yahvah yelled at the student during the altercation.

The principal took photos of red marks on the student’s neck, which were later obtained by police. The student’s mother also provided photos of the red marks to police.

During a phone interview the day of the incident, Yahvah told an officer the student was starting to “get into other people’s faces, not listening to directions.” After Yahvah called the student over to him to apologize for scratching another child, he said, the student appeared to blow him off and refused to apologize.

Yahvah told the officer this made him immediately angry, so he put his hands on the student’s shoulders and neck and forced his head toward the door to sit in at a desk in the hallway. Yahvah said he apologized to the student for his behavior and asked for the student’s forgiveness, acknowledging this was not the best way to handle the situation.

As part of the arraignment, the court entered a plea of “not guilty” on Yahvah’s behalf. A jury trial has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 31. Through his attorneys, Yahvah informed the court he plans to rely on the affirmative defense of justifiable use of force and introduce evidence of good character at trial.

If convicted of felony assault on a minor, Yahvah could be fined up to $50,000 and sentenced to up to five years in prison.

According to the civil suit filed in District Court, the student Yahvah allegedly assaulted suffers from multiple disabilities including “Emotional Disturbance.” An Individualized Education Program developed for the student in November says the student “is very disruptive in class” and “needs staff support to engage and keep him on task."

The lawsuit says the student told his parents Yahvah had verbally and physically abused him in the past, and that the student was bullied and ridiculed by fellow students following the alleged assault in March.

The lawsuit also alleges that Helena Public Schools reassigned Yahvah to another elementary school instead of terminating his employment after the alleged assault.

Helena Public Schools Superintendent Rex Weltz said Monday that Yahvah is on unpaid leave and is not currently assigned to any school. Weltz also said that while the school district is “bound to a level of confidentiality when investigations take place,” he confirmed that Yahvah was removed from the classroom after the criminal charge was filed and will not be in the classroom during any criminal proceedings.

The lawsuit accuses Yahvah of assault/battery, Helena Public Schools of being strictly liable for the assault, the school district of negligent supervision and retention of the teacher, both defendants of negligent infliction of emotional distress, and the school district of failing to protect the student on its premises.

The lawsuit is seeking compensatory damages from both defendants in an amount to be proven at trial, along with punitive damages from Yahvah “to punish him and others from abusing his position of trust to assault students and children.”