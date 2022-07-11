Helena shooting victim identified as suspect's 8-year-old daughter

The child who was fatally shot in a Helena home Sunday evening has been identified as the suspected shooter's 8-year-old daughter Arianna Frankie Louise Valez.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff/Coroner Leo Dutton released the victim's identity late Monday evening. He said the girl was declared dead at 5:47 p.m. Sunday.

"At this time, my office is finding evidence to indicate manner of death is homicide," Dutton said in a statement. "Cause is a gun shot wound."

An autopsy will be conducted at the State Crime Lab in Missoula, Dutton said. The pathologist reserves the right to change the cause of death if conclusive evidence contradicts the coroner's findings.

Tony Louis Valez, 65, was arrested Sunday in connection with the shooting at his home in the 800 block of Orange St.

Tony Valez told authorities he shot a woman until she fell to the ground and then began shooting at a man, who was not hit. The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Authorities said Arianna Valez was shot while she and another child were sitting nearby, and two more children were in the basement of the home at the time.

Tony Valez told authorities he thought the man and the woman were going to remove him from his home, and he snapped and began shooting at them.

He has been charged with one count of deliberate homicide, two counts of attempted deliberate homicide and one count of criminal endangerment, all felonies. His bond was set at $1 million Monday.

A GoFundMe page at https://gofund.me/5c05f362 has been set up for the family of the girl and the woman, who was identified by the page organizer as Arianna's mother Heather Valez.

"The family needs all the help they can get as they go through this horrific time," the page organized by family friend Gabrielle Sheridan says. "All donations will go to the anticipated costs of this tragedy as well as taking care of the family as they heal and recover."

As of Tuesday morning, the page had raised $4,460 toward its $10,000 goal.