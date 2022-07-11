 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Helena shooting victim identified as 8-year-old girl

Tony Valez

The child who was fatally shot in a Helena home Sunday evening has been identified as 8-year-old Arianna Frankie Louise Valez of Helena. 

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff/Coroner Leo Dutton released the victim's identity late Monday evening. He said the girl was declared dead at 5:47 p.m. Sunday.

"At this time, my office is finding evidence to indicate manner of death is homicide," Dutton said in a statement. "Cause is a gun shot wound."

An autopsy will be conducted at the State Crime Lab in Missoula, Dutton said. The pathologist reserves the right to change the cause of death if conclusive evidence contradicts the coroner's findings.

Tony Louis Valez, 65, was arrested Sunday in connection with the shooting at his home in the 800 block of Orange St. 

Tony Valez told authorities he shot a woman until she fell to the ground and then began shooting at a man, who was not hit. The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. 

Authorities said Arianna Valez was shot while she and another child were sitting nearby, and two more children were in the basement of the home at the time. 

Tony Valez told authorities he thought the man and the woman were going to remove him from his home, and he snapped and began shooting at them. 

He has been charged with one count of deliberate homicide, two counts of attempted deliberate homicide and one count of criminal endangerment, all felonies. His bond was set at $1 million Monday. 

