Helena’s Fusion 4133 robotics team has two things on their to-do list — win state and pack a bag with warm clothes to travel 1,800 miles to Houston for the robotics World Championships.

They’ve already accomplished one of those goals.

“It’s a really impressive group,” head coach Jamie Dushin said. “They’re all geniuses and hopefully this is the year they go and shock the world.”

Fusion 4133 took first place in the robot game at the Montana FIRST Tech Challenge Robotics Championships in Bozeman on Feb. 4-5. They will represent Montana at the championships in Houston on April 19-22 alongside 191 other teams. The last nine out of 10 years, Fusion 4133 has won state in Montana.

“This year, I was really excited for almost everyone on the team to experience what state was like when I started doing robotics because I think that’s one of the most special surprises, getting to go to competition and see what other teams have done and get excited about how well we’ve done,” senior co-captain Miranda Sheafor said.

There’s eight people on the Fusion 4133 robotics team ranging from grades eight to 12. High school seniors Sheafor and Zach Heller are the co-captains. Together they have a combined 15 years of robotic experience. Sophomore team members are Kate Dryan and Kathleen Cook. Freshmen are Grady Dushin, Lincoln Frederickson, Steele Hansing and Joey Keller.

The basement of the Helena Regional Airport has been converted to the teams’ practice space. The team’s former head coach, Mike Ellis, is the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) manager at the airport.

Schafer noted how everyone on the team has done at least one year of FIRST Lego League Challenge robotics before moving up to FIRST Tech Challenge robotics.

“It’s a really cool progression. FLL starts you out with a lot of the basics. Your robots are this big with little Lego pieces to build off your extension and then the programming instead of being text is little blocks to click and drag together,” said Sheafor. “It’s a good way to get started on the fundamentals and work your way up to this.”

Every year, the robot game is released at the start of the season and remains the same the whole year. Robotics teams are sent a kit to build that contains the game which they assemble and practice on throughout the year.

This year, robots needed to drive around and lift small cones onto poles of different heights ranging from one to five points each depending on height. The robot needed to be able to run fully autonomous for the first 30 seconds of the game, and then the team drove the robot themselves for the last two minutes.

The first competition this season was in early November, and it was a qualifier for state. A total of 26 teams went to state, including some Idaho and Wyoming teams.

Zach said that throughout the day at state there’s qualification matches that rank teams based on wins and loses. From there, the top four teams became Alliance Captains, and Fusion was ranked third. They chose two other teams to join their alliance and moved onto the elimination bracket. They won the Alliance Captain in the end.

The team is making some updates to the robot they’re taking with them to the World Championships. This robot will not only be able to put cones on poles in front of it but also cones behind it. The team came up with a way for their robots’ arms to rotate as it’s lifting the cone overhead because the cone has to be placed upright on the poles and not upside down or else it doesn’t count. They have a special box the robot flies in.

“Our main manufacturing techniques are 3D printing, so all the black-looking stuff on (the robot) is 3D printed,” said Zach. “... We have a (Computerized Numerical Control) this big old machine makes it so we’re able to take sheet material and cut it out into any shape we want. This has really guided our design process.”

Zach stated that the team has a good relationship with Montana Hydraulics who donates machine time on their plasma cutter to the team, which has greatly helped with design as well.

Beyond the building and competing aspects, Sheafor highlighted that outreach is emphasized for each robotics team in ways such as teaching and presenting to the community.

“(FIRST) puts a lot of value on an ideal they call ‘gracious professionalism,’ which is that even though everyone is competing against each other, you want to see everyone do their best,” said Sheafor.

Sheafor stated that at competition, teams also have to present to judges their year in review — their builds, outreach efforts, programming and portfolio. The “Inspire Award” is given out by judges to the team they thought did the best all around in competing, integration into their community, design and more throughout the year and at state.

The two teams who go to the FIRST Championship are the Alliance Captain winners, Fusion 4133, and the winner of the Inspire Award, which was Rednecks Robotics from Sun River. Rednecks Robotics has won the FIRST Championship three times. Fusion hasn’t won the World Championships yet, but there’s always this year.

“This is my second time going, and this is Miranda’s third time going,” said Zach. “I think it’ll be really fun to take the rest of the team and show them what’s really after Montana.”

Sheafor plans to attend college on the West Coast and is looking at Santa Clara University, where she’s looking at majoring in something engineering- or computer science-related. Zach is leaning toward Colorado School of Mines where he’s looking to study mechanical engineering with a minor in computer science.

Fusion 4133 hopes to raise around $20,000 to help fund their trip to Houston. The trip costs around $38,000 to $40,000. To donate, go to https://bit.ly/4133donate.

Dushin has been the head coach of Fusion 4133 for two years. He took over coaching from Ellis who had coached the team for nearly 10 years.

“I can’t put in words the amount of work these guys have put into this, the amount of courage they’ve had to do what they do on a daily basis that takes away from everything else that they have going on,” said Ellis. “They get in here and do their jobs and reap the rewards. To be honest, when you get to this point and qualify to go to the world championships, you’ve already won.”