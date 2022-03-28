Helena rape trial ends with hung jury

The trial for a Helena man accused of raping a child younger than 5 ended with a hung jury last week in district court Judge Kathy Seeley's courtroom.

The trial for 59-year-old David Duane Anson started March 21 and ended March 24. According to court officials, the trial was originally set for three days but carried into the fourth day.

The jury left to deliberate at 1:55 p.m. and returned at 9:30 p.m. on March 24. Court officials said the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict and Judge Seeley declared a hung jury.

A new jury trial for Anson has been set for Oct. 17, 2022.

Anson was originally arrested and charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent in August 2020. According to court documents, a detective was contacted by a pediatric medical doctor regarding a rape kit. The doctor told police the child had been brought to the emergency department and then was taken to a pediatric clinic after reporting the alleged assault to a parent.

The child reportedly told adults they had been hurt and inappropriately touched by the defendant. Prosecutors allege that some of the specific allegations were corroborated by physical evidence.

At the time of his arrest, Anson initially denied ever being alone with the child, but later reluctantly admitted to frequently helping the child get cleaned up in the bathroom. Anson's family told detectives he was alone with the child for approximately two hours every morning.

