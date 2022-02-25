Helena police warn of phony $100 bills circulating in area

Helena police are warning about phony $100 bills circulating in the area, some of which may have a Hollywood theme.

“Please just double check the money you receive,” police state on the Helena Police Department Facebook page. “If you notice, the ones in the pictures aren't real but are for ‘Motion Picture Use Only.’”

Sgt. Adam Shanks said authorities received a report about the phony currency on Thursday. He said these calls usually come in waves.

Shanks said typically a person walks into a business, such as a gas station, and hands the teller the bogus bill. The teller usually sees it is fake and calls police. The person who handed off the bill either flees the store or waits to talk to officers about where the phony money came from in the first place.

He said the bills, which can be purchased off the Internet, either have Chinese writing on them or state for “Motion Picture Use Only.”

People who receive such fake currency should call Helena police dispatch at 406-447-8461, Shanks said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1