Helena police seeking suspect in early morning shooting

Two males were shot by an unidentified suspect around 1 a.m. Thursday in Helena, police said.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Abbey Street for a report of an assault with a weapon, and authorities discovered two males who had been shot. They were transported to the hospital via ambulance and neither suffered life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The person who shot the two males fled the scene. Police have not been able to identify a suspect at this time. Currently, it is believed that the suspect is a male and was wearing a face covering during the shooting, possibly to conceal his identity. He was also wearing a black hoodie and he is believed to be about 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall.

“With the information we have gathered to this point of the investigation, we do not believe there is a threat to the community,” HPD Capt. Cory Bailey said in a press release.