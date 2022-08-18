 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Helena police seeking suspect in early morning shooting
Helena police seeking suspect in early morning shooting

Two males were shot by an unidentified suspect around 1 a.m. Thursday in Helena, police said. 

Officers responded to the 800 block of Abbey Street for a report of an assault with a weapon, and authorities discovered two males who had been shot. They were transported to the hospital via ambulance and neither suffered life-threatening injuries, authorities said. 

The person who shot the two males fled the scene. Police have not been able to identify a suspect at this time. Currently, it is believed that the suspect is a male and was wearing a face covering during the shooting, possibly to conceal his identity. He was also wearing a black hoodie and he is believed to be about 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall. 

“With the information we have gathered to this point of the investigation, we do not believe there is a threat to the community,” HPD Capt. Cory Bailey said in a press release. 

Megan Michelotti can be reached at megan.michelotti@helenair.com.

