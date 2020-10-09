 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Helena police seeking missing teen
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

Helena police seeking missing teen

  • 0
Mackenzy Spolar

Mackenzy Spolar

The Helena Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing teenager. 

Mackenzy Spolar, 16, was last seen around 6 p.m. Wednesday wearing a gray T-shirt, jeans, and hoop earrings. She has a $ tattoo on the middle finger of her left hand.

Anyone who has information about her whereabouts is asked to contact officer Sean Schoenfelder at 406-457-8865. Anonymous tips can be left with Crimestoppers at 406-443-2000, online at www.helenacrimestoppers.com, or with the P3 Tips app.

0 comments
0
0
0
5
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News