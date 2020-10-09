Helena police seeking missing teen

The Helena Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing teenager.

Mackenzy Spolar, 16, was last seen around 6 p.m. Wednesday wearing a gray T-shirt, jeans, and hoop earrings. She has a $ tattoo on the middle finger of her left hand.

Anyone who has information about her whereabouts is asked to contact officer Sean Schoenfelder at 406-457-8865. Anonymous tips can be left with Crimestoppers at 406-443-2000, online at www.helenacrimestoppers.com, or with the P3 Tips app.

