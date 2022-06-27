Helena pawn shop worker gets 3 years in prison for firearm crime

An employee of a Helena pawn shop was sentenced Monday to three years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm and lying during a firearm purchase at the business, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said in a news release.

Isaiah Maurice Morsette, 39, of Boulder, pleaded guilty in November 2021 to prohibited person in possession of a firearm and to false statement during a firearms transaction. His prison sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided.

According to the news release, the government alleged that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives began investigating Modern Pawn & Consignment after learning that Morsette was involved in the purchase of 88 pounds of gunpowder stolen from Montana Outdoor Sports in February 2021. The investigation found numerous violations of federal firearms laws. Morsette’s wife and co-defendant, Catherine Suzanne Morsette, was the federal firearms licensee for the business, while Isaiah Morsette was the firearms and ammunition expert. Catherine Morsette, who was convicted in the case and sentenced to four years of probation, deferred to her husband on firearms-related matters.

On July 14, 2021, the ATF arrested several suspects, including Isaiah Morsette, and searched the business. The ATF recovered 110 firearms, some of which were determined to be stolen, and an assortment of ammunition.

Isaiah Morsette had felony convictions at the time he possessed firearms, including a conviction for felony sexual intercourse without consent in December 2011.

Two undercover ATF special agents went to Modern Pawn in April 2021, and Isaiah Morsette allowed one of the agents to purchase a Savage 6.5 Creedmore rifle for the other agent, who said he didn't have a Montana address.

Isaiah Morsette helped fill out the ATF form for the purchase of the rifle. When the agent who received the rifle asked about a question on the form regarding the actual purchaser of the firearm, Morsette responded "yeah, it's your gun, brother, as far as I'm concerned."

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2