Helena pawn shop operator pleads guilty to firearms crimes

A 38-year-old Boulder woman who runs a Helena pawn shop has admitted to lying about gun sales and failing to keep proper records.

According to acting U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson, Catherine Suzanne Morsette, who is the federal firearms licensee for Modern Pawn & Consignment, pleaded guilty to two counts of false statement during a firearms transaction and failure to keep proper records. If the court accepts a plea agreement, two counts of making a false statement and a charge related to the possession of stolen ammunition will be dropped.

Morsette faces a maximum of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

According to court documents, Morsette was working on April 14 when an undercover operation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was conducted. A man and woman went to the pawn shop and looked at a Beretta 9mm pistol, and the man let Morsette know he was not a Montana resident and showed his out-of-state ID. Morsette told the man the woman should fill out the ATF paperwork because she could not sell that firearm to him.

