Helena man with rape conviction charged with raping again

Victim two said the defendant kept serving her alcohol until she became abnormally intoxicated. Victim two said she was having trouble remaining conscious, and that the defendant was touching her sexually despite her attempts to stop him. Victim two also told detectives that she had located a puncture/injection mark on her hip that was not there prior to that evening.

In an interview with authorities, the defendant acknowledged that he was with the victims and other minors at his home that evening. He also admitted to buying them alcohol, court documents say.

He told authorities that he was sexually attracted to victim one, and that he grabbed her throughout the night. He also said he tried to kiss victim one multiple times and that he pushed his way into the bedroom and was "grinding" on her while she was asleep.

According to court documents, the defendant told detectives he wanted to be in the bed with the victims even though he knew they did not want him there.