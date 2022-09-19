Helena man who shot at officers gets 42 years in prison

A Helena man who shot at law enforcement outside his home last year was sentenced Monday to 42 years behind bars.

District Court Judge Kathy Seeley sentenced Bryan Arvidson to 40 years in prison with none suspended for attempted homicide and six months in jail for obstructing a peace officer. These two sentences will run concurrently.

Arvidson was also sentenced to six years with five suspended for criminal endangerment and six years with five suspended for tampering with evidence. These two sentences will run consecutively, for a total of 42 years.

"This case, like most, took time and dedication from investigators and members of the County Attorney’s Office. We appreciate the work from everyone involved," the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook Monday.

On Oct. 1, 2021, a deputy was dispatched to Strandberg Drive for a report of gunshots.

According to the probable cause affidavit filed in District Court, Arvidson, who was 29 at the time, agreed to stop firing until he had taken proper precautions to not hit any people or livestock. However, the affidavit says he kept shooting.

The crisis negotiator team for the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Helena Police Department arrived at the home in an armored vehicle.

Arvidson came outside holding a shotgun and a pistol, the affidavit says. Attempts to negotiate were unsuccessful, and authorities shot him in the leg with a .40mm non-lethal "direct impact" rubber munition in an effort to stop him.

Arvidson made it back into his house, where his wife and children were. The affidavit says he fired multiple rounds, and at least two hit the armored vehicle.

On Oct. 2 around 5 a.m., his wife and children left the residence. Arvidson remained inside until a SWAT team deployed flashbangs.

He was found guilty by a jury in April and received credit for 352 days served in jail.