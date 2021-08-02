Helena man sentenced to five years of probation for child porn

A 65-year-old Helena man was sentenced to five years of probation for charges related to the possession of child pornography.
Thomas Elliott Layne was sentenced on July 20 by district court judge Kathy Seeley. Layne entered a guilty plea to charges of sexual abuse of children on June 3.
Seeley sentenced Layne to the Department of Corrections for five years, all suspended, and he must register as a level 1 sexual offender. Additionally, Layne was order to have no access to the internet without prior permission from his supervising officer and sexual offender therapist. He is also not allowed to have any software that is intended for data elimination, encryption or hiding data. If internet access is granted, Layne must allow the department to install rating control software and conduct random searches of his hard drive for pornography and other inappropriate material.
Layne also had to pay court fees totaling approximately $80.
The defendant was arrested and charged on March 2, after a member of his household observed what they believed to be child pornography on his laptop. The complainant reportedly saw this while Layne was sleeping and reported that the girl looked 12 to 14 years old.