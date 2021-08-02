Helena man sentenced to five years of probation for child porn

Seeley sentenced Layne to the Department of Corrections for five years, all suspended, and he must register as a level 1 sexual offender. Additionally, Layne was order to have no access to the internet without prior permission from his supervising officer and sexual offender therapist. He is also not allowed to have any software that is intended for data elimination, encryption or hiding data. If internet access is granted, Layne must allow the department to install rating control software and conduct random searches of his hard drive for pornography and other inappropriate material.