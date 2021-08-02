 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Helena man sentenced to five years of probation for child porn
4 comments
editor's pick alert top story

Helena man sentenced to five years of probation for child porn

{{featured_button_text}}
Thomas Elliot Layne

Thomas Elliot Layne

A 65-year-old Helena man was sentenced to five years of probation for charges related to the possession of child pornography

Thomas Elliott Layne was sentenced on July 20 by district court judge Kathy Seeley. Layne entered a guilty plea to charges of sexual abuse of children on June 3. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Seeley sentenced Layne to the Department of Corrections for five years, all suspended, and he must register as a level 1 sexual offender. Additionally, Layne was order to have no access to the internet without prior permission from his supervising officer and sexual offender therapist. He is also not allowed to have any software that is intended for data elimination, encryption or hiding data. If internet access is granted, Layne must allow the department to install rating control software and conduct random searches of his hard drive for pornography and other inappropriate material. 

Layne also had to pay court fees totaling approximately $80. 

The defendant was arrested and charged on March 2, after a member of his household observed what they believed to be child pornography on his laptop. The complainant reportedly saw this while Layne was sleeping and reported that the girl looked 12 to 14 years old. 

The complainant later went through Layne's laptop and found many more images of girls who appeared to be 10 or younger. When speaking with a deputy, Layne was asked about the photos and admitted he knew they were child pornography. 

He reportedly told police there was "a lot of it" on his computer. 

4 comments
0
0
0
0
16

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories Aug 2

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News