Justin Eugene Keiser of Helena pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors of sexual assault and one felony sexual assault in Lewis and Clark County 1st Judicial District Court.

For the two misdemeanors of sexual assault he was sentenced Thursday to six months and one year in jail. For the felony sexual assault, he was sentenced to five years in the Montana State Prison. The sentences will all run concurrently for this case and consecutively for any other charges or convictions. Keiser got credit for time served in jail since May 19, 2021.

The other charges of two felony counts of sexual intercourse without consent, two counts of felony sexual assault and one misdemeanor unlawful transaction with children were dropped by the court. All court fees were waived.

Keiser has a sentence out of Yellowstone County that he won’t be discharged until 2047 and a sentence out of Powell County that he won’t be discharged until 2047 and on probation until 2048.

Keiser’s lawyer stated that Keiser has committed a parole violation with these new charges and that a parole violation on his other counts will ruin his chance of parole again.

He appeared Thursday in front of Judge Kathy Seeley after being brought over from the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

Keiser was originally charged with two felony counts of sexual intercourse without consent, three counts of felony sexual assault, two counts of misdemeanor sexual assault and one misdemeanor unlawful transactions with children.

Authorities responded to St. Peter’s Health on May 19, 2021, for reports of a sexual crime. They interviewed two 17-year-old girls who said they had been sexually assaulted by Keiser after he bought them alcohol and told them he was 24. Keiser was 34 years old when he was charged in May of 2021.

The girls stated that they drank a lot of alcohol at Keiser’s home, and they decided to sleep in his bedroom after he offered to sleep on the couch. The girls blocked the door with an entertainment center and television to prevent anyone from entering. However, Keiser forced his way into the room and got in bed with them, the girls reported.

One of the girls noted a puncture/injection mark on her hip that was not there the prior evening, said officials.

Keiser was accused of raping one teen girl and sexually assaulting the other — both stated they were very intoxicated. In an interview with authorities, Keiser acknowledged that he was with the two girls and other minors in his home the evening prior. He also admitted to buying them alcohol, said officials.

Keiser stated that he was sexually attracted to one of the girls and tried to kiss, grind on and grab her multiple times while she was sleeping. He said he wanted to be in bed with the girls even though he knew they didn’t want him there, according to court reports.

Keiser was sentenced to 40 years in prison in 2008 for raping a woman in Yellowstone County after offering her a ride. According to a Billings Gazette story about the incident, he described himself as a sex addict. It’s unknown when he was released on parole for this crime.