Helena man sentenced to five years for possessing child porn

A Helena man was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

Kenneth Lyle Kreiger Jr. entered a guilty plea in November. He was later sentenced by Judge Kathy Seeley to 10 years imprisonment with five years suspended for this crime. Judge Seeley also ordered the defendant to undergo sexual offender treatment prior to his release and to pay all court surcharges.

The defendant received credit for time served from March 18, 2021, through the time of sentencing.

According to court documents, Kreiger was found to be in possession of pornography involving four 8-year-old girls after a tip from Google was received. The files had been downloaded and were stored on a Google account owned by a "Ken Kreiger Jr."

In December of 2020, police raided and seized materials from Kreiger's home on a search warrant. Krieger gave consent to search devices that contained more than 100 sexually explicit images of children.

The defendant also had information related to cannibalism on his computer. While not illegal, multiple saved articles about butchering humans, how to eat humans, how to be a cannibal and what eating human flesh does to a person's body were found on his computer.

At that time, investigators determined that Kreiger might pose a risk of violence.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 3

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.